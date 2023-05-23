RadioandMusic
News |  23 May 2023 17:57 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan Malik teases fans with mysterious tweet about big changes in career and personal life

MUMBAI; Prince of Pop Armaan Malik who is known for his super hit songs, recently posted a mysterious tweet on Twitter. In his tweet, he hinted at something exciting happening in his career and personal life.

He mentioned a big change or transformation, which has left netizens curious and eager to know more.

Armaan in this tweet wrote "I am genuinely proud of where I am, who I am and how far I’ve come. But this next stage of my career and life is gonna be levels up. I’m shedding my old skin. Leaving my hurt behind. Not bothered by the noise outside. Tuned in to the voice within. You’re gonna see me in my most authentic avatar. I’ve hidden some of my precious gifts for this next phase. It’s time now. LFG "

His mysterious tweet got netizens full of anticipation and curiosity, they started discussing and guessing what this exciting change in his life and career could be.

One fan expressed their desire to share personal experiences with Armaan, saying, "As I read this, I can't help but realize how quickly time flies. There are so many things I want to share with you—events that come to mind, experiences I wish to recount. I hope that one day we can have a conversation. But for now, I am immensely proud of you, BHAI."

Another fan conveyed their hopes for Armaan to leave behind any past pain and negativity, encouraging him to embrace his true self: "May your shedding be only of past pain. Stay true to yourself, blocking out the noise and negativity. Share what brings you happiness and fulfilment. Every aspect of your journey has been authentic. I can only imagine the treasure chest opening and revealing those hidden gems. Best of luck to you."

While Armaan Malik's tweet has left netizens wondering what's next for the singer, one thing is for sure: his fans are eagerly anticipating his next move.

