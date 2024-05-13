Sons of Silver release an in-depth discussion with music historian Matt Pinfield about their latest song ‘Just Getting Started’

MUMBAI: Following the release of their latest song "Just Getting Started," Sons of Silver recently engaged in an intimate conversation with music historian, MTV alumni, and DJ Matt Pinfield to discuss their upcoming new album, Runaway Emotions. Discover what the band and Pinfield had to say about "Just Getting Started"

"I think Sons Of Silver’s music embodies the spirit and enduring elements of classic rock with a thoroughly modern twist and a flair for critical thinking, which is something the world certainly needs more of right now," shared Pinfield.

Upon its release, "Just Getting Started" secured featured spots on Spotify’s New Release Radar, as well as Apple’s New in Rock and Breaking Hard Rock playlists. The band’s first song release of 2024 “Tell Me This” also landed on Apple’s New in Rock playlist and garnering airplay on Alice’s Attic hosted by rock icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper. “Tell Me This” is currently picking up steam on the radio, and since the release of the two new tracks from their upcoming album release the band’s monthly Spotify listeners have surpassed 200k, and collectively exceeded over 350k streams to date.

Listen to "Just Getting Started" on your favorite streaming platform here: https://ffm.to/sos-jgs

"It’s a titanic single that perfectly reflects the power and passion that characterizes all of the band’s music. With their potent rock sound, seasoned musicianship, and growing acclaim, Sons of Silver are a band to watch. The upcoming release of 'Runaway Emotions' is sure to thrust them further into the hard rock spotlight" --Broken 8 Records.

View the official music video here:

“Sons Of Silver Deliver Another Kick In The Ass” – Subba-Cultcha

Sons of Silver is vocalist and guitarist Pete Argyropoulos (PeteRG), drummer Marc Slutsky (Splender, Peter Murphy, Tonic), keyboardist and engineer Brina Kabler, guitarist Kevin Haaland (Skillet), and bassist Adam Kury (Candlebox). Their upcoming full-length album debut was self-produced by the band and mixed by renowned producer/engineer Tim Palmer, known for his work with Robert Plant, David Bowie, and U2. Runaway Emotions follows their EP releases, "Doomsday Noises" in 2020 and "Ordinary Sex Appeal" in 2022. Sons of Silver has secured three spots on the Billboard Active Rock Chart. Their songs have collectively accumulated over fifteen million views and streams.

Hear their previously released songs here: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3krcOKxWDgI3CmiPMiOvQO?si=s50DSvO7RqmQv9C0nQBS9g

Watch their videos here: www.youtube.com/@SonsOfSilver