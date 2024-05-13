RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 May 2024 14:30 |  By RnMTeam

Sons of Silver release an in-depth discussion with music historian Matt Pinfield about their latest song ‘Just Getting Started’

MUMBAI: Following the release of their latest song "Just Getting Started," Sons of Silver recently engaged in an intimate conversation with music historian, MTV alumni, and DJ Matt Pinfield to discuss their upcoming new album, Runaway Emotions. Discover what the band and Pinfield had to say about "Just Getting Started"

"I think Sons Of Silver’s music embodies the spirit and enduring elements of classic rock with a thoroughly modern twist and a flair for critical thinking, which is something the world certainly needs more of right now," shared Pinfield.

Upon its release, "Just Getting Started" secured featured spots on Spotify’s New Release Radar, as well as Apple’s New in Rock and Breaking Hard Rock playlists. The band’s first song release of 2024 “Tell Me This” also landed on Apple’s New in Rock playlist and garnering airplay on Alice’s Attic hosted by rock icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper. “Tell Me This” is currently picking up steam on the radio, and since the release of the two new tracks from their upcoming album release the band’s monthly Spotify listeners have surpassed 200k, and collectively exceeded over 350k streams to date.

Listen to "Just Getting Started" on your favorite streaming platform here: https://ffm.to/sos-jgs

"It’s a titanic single that perfectly reflects the power and passion that characterizes all of the band’s music. With their potent rock sound, seasoned musicianship, and growing acclaim, Sons of Silver are a band to watch. The upcoming release of 'Runaway Emotions' is sure to thrust them further into the hard rock spotlight" --Broken 8 Records.

View the official music video here:

“Sons Of Silver Deliver Another Kick In The Ass” – Subba-Cultcha

Sons of Silver is vocalist and guitarist Pete Argyropoulos (PeteRG), drummer Marc Slutsky (Splender, Peter Murphy, Tonic), keyboardist and engineer Brina Kabler, guitarist Kevin Haaland (Skillet), and bassist Adam Kury (Candlebox). Their upcoming full-length album debut was self-produced by the band and mixed by renowned producer/engineer Tim Palmer, known for his work with Robert Plant, David Bowie, and U2. Runaway Emotions follows their EP releases, "Doomsday Noises" in 2020 and "Ordinary Sex Appeal" in 2022. Sons of Silver has secured three spots on the Billboard Active Rock Chart. Their songs have collectively accumulated over fifteen million views and streams.

Hear their previously released songs here: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3krcOKxWDgI3CmiPMiOvQO?si=s50DSvO7RqmQv9C0nQBS9g

Watch their videos here: www.youtube.com/@SonsOfSilver

Tags
Sons of Silver Spotify Alice Cooper David Bowie
Related news
 | 07 May 2024

“Kesariya”, from Brahmastra Makes History, the only Indian track to surpass 500 million streams on Spotify!

MUMBAI: The timeless allure of ‘Kesariya’, from the movie Brahmastra continues to captivate audiences worldwide as it achieves a monumental milestone.

read more
 | 26 Apr 2024

Sons Of Silver release official video for their latest song 'Just Getting Started'

MUMBAI: Sons of Silver has released an official video for their latest song "Just Getting Started" from their upcoming album Runaway Emotions, their debut full-length album set to release later this year.

read more
 | 15 Apr 2024

Sons of Silver release a new song “Just Getting Started” on April 12

MUMBAI: Los Angeles band Sons of Silver deliver a second song “Just Getting Started” from their upcoming album Runaway Emotions, out later this year. Hear it at your favorite streaming platform here: "Just Getting Started" (Single) (ffm.to)

read more
 | 15 Apr 2024

Embark on a melodious journey of love and light; Delhi band Seasons releases latest original 'Farishta’

MUMBAI: Seasons, the dynamic pop rock band hailing from Delhi, has released their latest original single, "Farishta." This captivating track, released on April 11, 2024, captures the band's signature blend of infectious rhythms, soul-stirring melodies, and heartfelt lyrics.

read more
 | 04 Apr 2024

Singer and Composer Kshitij Anand’s Mesmerizing Hindi Cover of ‘Perfect’ Captivates Hearts on Spotify and other Streaming Platforms

MUMBAI: Renowned artist Kshitij Anand enchants listeners once again with his soulful rendition of hit song ‘Perfect’ in Hindi, now available on Spotify and various streaming platforms.

read more

RnM Biz

Anara Publishing Leading the Way in India's Music Scene

MUMBAI: Anara Publishing continues to make waves in the Indian music scene, building on their iniread more

Google Preparing Gemini AI Extension for YouTube Music Integration: What users need to know

MUMBAI: Google is gearing up to introduce a Gemini Artificial Intelligence (AI) extension for Youread more

Universal Music Group reports strong Q1 earnings boosted by Taylor Swift's success

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG) delivered impressive first-quarter earnings that surpassed exread more

Universal Music Group and TikTok strike new licensing deal, restoring artists' songs to the platform

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group and TikTok have announced a new licensing agreement, marking the enread more

A deep dive into Vianet Media that identifies new talent, supports growth, and creates content that resonates with all age groups

MUMBAI: Vianet Media, founded by Mr.read more

top# 5 articles

1
An evening of poetry, music, and emotion: Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee's 'JOURNEYS' takes centre stage at India International Centre

MUMBAI: India International Centre hosted an evening of spoken words and live music by acclaimed interdisciplinary artist and actor Sujoy Prasad...read more

2
PREP share new single "Call It (feat. Eddie Chacon)", announces new album out June

MUMBAI: London-based four-piece PREP have released a new single "Call It" via Bright Antenna Records, featuring Eddie Chacon! Alongside the single...read more

3
Singer Veena Bhatia collaborates with esteemed lyricist and music composer Prashant Ingole for single 'Dil Titli'

MUMBAI: The indie music scene is about to witness an electrifying collaboration as the versatile Veena Bhatia joins forces with the renowned lyricist...read more

4
Sons of Silver release an in-depth discussion with music historian Matt Pinfield about their latest song ‘Just Getting Started’

MUMBAI: Following the release of their latest song "Just Getting Started," Sons of Silver recently engaged in an intimate conversation with music...read more

5
It’s Official! ‘Dekhha Tenu’ song glimpse from 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' trailer Sparks Excitement For the full release soon

MUMBAI: One of the most anticipated releases of the month, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ is a partnership of love and dreams starring Rajkummar Rao alongside...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games