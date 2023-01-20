Anne-Marie, CKay, Farhan Akhtar, DIVINE, Prateek Kuhad, Anuv Jain and more…Vh1 Supersonic 2023 announces its star-spangledartist line up

MUMBAI: One of India’s biggest multi-genre music and lifestyle festivals is back after 3 years, with a range of pop culture-defining experiences! Adding to the excitement, Vh1 Supersonic 2023 has unveiled its stellar line-up of international musical sensations, Anne-Marie and CKay to India for the very first time! Marking their debut performances in India, the global artists and headliners will be joined at this 8th edition by India’s favourite musicians including rapper DIVINE, singer-songwriter Anuv Jain and indie sensation Prateek Kuhad. Performing LIVE for the first time will be OAFF & Savera, music producers of the critically acclaimed film music of the 2022 Bollywood movie Gehraiyaan. Adding to the indie scene at Vh1 Supersonic 2023, Farhan will also be seen performing his indie-English set. Grab your tickets at gosupersonic.in and https://www.skillboxes.com/events/vh1-supersonic and watch them live at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune, on the 24th, 25th and 26th of February 2023! BE THERE, BE FREE!

The most-anticipated latest edition promises an unrivalled experience of many ‘firsts’ for music and culture connoisseurs. Beginning with UK’s breakthrough pop-star and Psycho-hitmaker Anne-Marie who will perform solo in India for the first time on the Vh1 Supersonic 2023 stage, the festival has already raised the bar. Adding to it, Nigerian singer Chukwuka Ekweani aka CKay, who blazed through global music charts and social media with Love Nwantiti, will also be seen taking the Vh1 Supersonic 2023’s stage by storm with his first performance in India.

Apart from the international stardom – Anne-Marie and CKay, along with our country’s favourites – Farhan, DIVINE, Anuv Jain, Prateek Kuhad, OAFF and Savera, this year’s Superfam will also get to experience a wide musical spectrum featuring indie electronic music producer Anyasa, indie techno artist Arjun Vagale, British DJ Bill Brewster, Qilla Records founder Kohra, electronic producerZokhuma, and multidisciplinary electronic and techno phenomenon BLOT!. Playing with the broad landscapes of sound, Sandunes and finding new comfort in disco infused house and techno, Stalvart John, the line-up also includes Peter Cat Recording Co. and Lifafa. Experimental lo-fi artist Begum, soul/R&B band Easy Wanderlings, Hamza Rahimtula, and Ranj x Clifr, will provide a musically diverse experience for the attendees. Right from T.ill Apes, Tyrell Dub Corp, Bee Wise, Earl Gateshead, General Zooz, Harshal, I-tal Soup feat David Goren, Leah, Mozez x PlanB, Nida, Ninjahdread, Petah Sunday, Parallel Live, Praise Jah Sound, Sanyas-I, Sourfunk x Joven Roy, Sunflower Tape Machine to Yash Nirwan, music lovers are in for a sensory and auditory treat! More International and Indian artists to follow, adding to the musical score at – Vh1 Supersonic 2023, one of India’s biggest multi-genre music and lifestyle festivals.

Talking about performing at Vh1 Supersonic 2023, Farhansaid, “As a singer-songwriter, there’s nothing more that I love than performing live for my fans, and Vh1 Supersonic is the perfect stage for it. I’m so looking forward to sharing my music with everyone at the festival!”

In conversation with Nikhil Chinapa, artists Savera and OAFF expressed excitement over performing at Vh1 Supersonic 2023. “It is going to be a fun experience as we are putting effort to go all out playing live”, said Savera. Further to this, OAFF added “It’s our first time connecting with our fans directly and it’s very new for us. So, we are super kicked to experience it at Supersonic. We previously have watched great acts at Supersonic, and since pandemic came it was really difficult to experience this. We are looking forward to play live which will have bunch of our songs, some new stuff with cool collaborators.”

Festival Curator, Nikhil Chinapa, said, “This year, Vh1 Supersonic continues on its journey of being a ‘Festival of Firsts’. As we’ve always done, this year too, we’ve got an epic line-up of ground-breaking global artists and indie musicians performing for the first time in India. Our lineup reflects our own passion for dynamism and progress and includes artists that many will find exhilarating and unique. Our festival layout sees many changes too, unfolding like an exciting graphic novel where each panel brings a new surprise and tells a different story, challenging our fans to explore, indulge and experience our Vh1 Supersonic festival, 2023.”

Gaurav Mashruwala, Business Head, Viacom18 LIVE (Integrated Network Solutions) added, “The excitement of our Superfam has only heightened over these three years, reinforcing how Vh1 Supersonic has always been at the heart of all things pop-culture. As we return after a hiatus amidst all the fan excitement, the 2023 edition will feature an incredible line-up of global artists and indie artists set to perform live in India for the very first time, making it a striking mix of musical styles and genres. With the support of our distinguished partners, we’ve curated a unique, multi-sensory fest combining multi-genre music stages, eclectic experience zones across fashion, food, art, and flea-style markets – all in one place. With an unprecedented curation of experiences, Vh1 Supersonic 2023 is set to bring a year of many ‘firsts’ for its Superfam.”

Vh1 Supersonic 2023 will encompass five spectacular stages. The Main Stage will offer attendees the best of Pop, Hip Hop, Jazz, and Indie Pop – an experience that will also be extended to Bangalore on the 24th of February where two of the main festival headliners will perform as well! Ardent LIVE music fans can get their dose of their favourite music at the NEXA Stage; festival-goers can also enjoy a striking car show by the automotive giant. The Reggae Stage will pack a musical punch, powered by 10,000 Lions Sound System. Budweiser will bring a dynamic BUDX Spectrum Stage, with a dancefloor to host Techno and House artists, and the Beer Garden, a one-of-a-kind, high-spirited experience for the guests. Last but not the least, India’s favourite bar, SOCIALwill have its own eponymous stage specially programmed bythe team at SOCIAL!

Committed to an elevated pop-cultural experience, Vh1 Supersonic 2023 will also bring to its Superfam the SuperStreet arena, a melange of everything pop and trending including fashion wear, NFT and immersive augmented reality art and more by NRYTA & Sunday Soul Sante. The stage itself will be helmed by artists playing acoustic music. Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality will bring to the festival the exceptional - SuperFlea, a flea market inside the festival will offer mouth-watering food to fulfil the hunger pangs of all, from all the restaurants under the Impresario portfolio like SOCIAL, Smoke House Deli, Salt Water Cafe, Slink & Bardot, Boss Burger, Dope Coffee & many more.

Vh1 Supersonic 2023 is an audio-visual, multisensory music and lifestyle experience you don’t want to miss. SuperFam enthusiasts can block dates for the super-fest from 24th to 26th February 2023 at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune. Fans in Bengaluru can watch two of the headliners from the main festival on 24th February, before the rest of the country! Tickets are available on gosupersonic.in & Skillbox.co.Book your tickets for the event right now - https://www.skillboxes.com/events/vh1-supersonic