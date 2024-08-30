Rising singer-songwriter gini teases new album with poetic new single, 'Aasaan'

MUMBAI: Counted as among the rising young class of singer-songwriters in India, gini’s words and poise have managed to cut through the noise and clutter of social media and endeared her to lakhs of young fans.

Her new single, ‘Aasaan’ is further proof of her ability to string words together in a way that belies her age. The 18-year-old singer, who is also a poet, lays bare her doubt-riddled self in ‘Aasaan’, a song about the leaving, and longing for, home.

“The fact that I wrote about it in January, before the ‘explosion’ my work as an artist received in March, made it even more special, because it felt like I was living out the story I’m singing in the song,” she shares.

Since March 2024, gini has amassed a devoted following, over 500000 followers on Instagram and over 225,000 listeners on Spotify with singles like ‘Ansuna’, ‘Chaukhat’ and ‘Sukoon’.

“When I wrote the song, I was scared of leaving home, a comfortable space, but more than anything I was afraid if I’d be able to find a home outside. The second part of ‘Aasaan’ is about the opposite; someone who’s given their all to achieve everything they have. They’re exhausted and want to go home but can’t for the fear of losing everything they’ve worked so hard to achieve and build.”

“’Aasaan’ felt almost prophetic to me whenever I sang it because I could plot exactly where I was in life and have a part of the song be exactly that point. It’s a transition from a very comfortable sound to opening the doors for newer genres for me, and the writing is the truest form of gini,” she adds.

The star of the orchestral track – recorded at Island City Studios – is gini’s assured, sweet voice that lends a lightness to the otherwise emotionally-heavy theme. But the new song isn’t the only delight that gini has in store for her fans – ‘Aasaan’ is part of a seven-track album that the young artist is now working on.

“After ‘Aasaan’ I’ll be experimenting with genres I haven’t done before and I can’t wait to put that music out for the world to hear,” she reveals excitedly, before adding, “‘Aasaan’ is part of a seven-song album I have in mind, exploring the two stories in-depth through the songs. It is the first of the 7 songs and will set the story for it.”

She also recently performed at Sofar Sounds in Mumbai, and is busy working on a series of shows around the country. To gain early access to tickets, fans can register here.

“gini’s ability to harness her stories and convert them into a communal feeling is fascinating,” says Molfa co-CEO Dheer Momaya. “She’s got a hyperactive community of engaged listeners, who are eagerly following social media antics, and are deeply invested in her journey as an artist. And with each release she’s bringing more people into her tribe. It’s a beautiful journey to be on with her,” he adds.

‘Aasaan’ – Molfa Music release – is now available across all streaming platforms.

‘Aasaan’ is out on Molfa Music; listen here

Register for gini - This is Sukoon India Tour here