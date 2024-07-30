RadioandMusic
News |  30 Jul 2024 18:41 |  By RnMTeam

Five music sensations who have set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances

MUMBAI: Music concerts and the immense craze for them is never-ending. The live interaction, the hooting, the grooving, and the pictures from these concerts are surreal. Music icons like Diljit Dosanjh, Prateek Kuhad, Nikhita Gandhi and many others have created history and given fans some unforgettable moments from their live concerts.

Here are five music sensations who have set the stage ablaze with their electrifying performances:

Diljit Dosanjh:
Fan favorite Diljit Dosanjh has created history time and again with his live concerts. Diljit is a beast on stage and keeps his audiences engaged throughout his live performances. His recent concert created a stir and got the entire nation talking about it.

Armaan Malik:
Armaan Malik is one of the most popular music artists in the nation. Malik has always taken the stage by storm in his live concerts. The soulful singer has a strong fan base, and his stunning on-stage presence has garnered him a lot of attention, making him one of our favorite singers as well.

Nikhita Gandhi:
The pop sensation Nikhita Gandhi is a delight to watch on stage. Her powerful voice and her in-depth understanding of music make her one of the best musicians in the business today. Nikhita Gandhi recently performed in Jeddah on her popular tracks like Jugnu, Mast Malang Jhoom,Raabta,Qaafirana and many more, and the performance was absolutely unmissable.

Dhvani Bhanushali:
Indian pop singer Dhvani Bhanushali rose to fame for her music album "Vaaste." Her concerts are immensely popular and are loved by the youth across the country. The talented singer’s pictures from her live performances recently circulated and grabbed all the eyeballs.

Prateek Kuhad:
One of the most loved indie pop singers, Prateek Kuhad, is immensely popular for his concerts. His tracks are always chartbusters and widely cater to the young crowd. Prateek Kuhad's concerts are a must for every music lover.

