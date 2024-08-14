Anuv Jain collaborates with OnePlus for the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 3, featuring bold design and dynaudio endorsement

MUMBAI: OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be the latest audio product from OnePlus to benefit from the audio expertise of Dynaudio. The company, based in Skanderborg, began creating its industry leading audio technology in 1977 and its equipment is installed in some of the world's most famous recording studios around the world, including London's AIR Studios and multiple national broadcasters.

OnePlus and Dynaudio first partnered on OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and have joined up again to make OnePlus Buds Pro 3 take a giant leap forward in audio quality. Dynaudio has helped tune OnePlus Buds Pro 3 to provide a genuinely exciting audio experience. Users will be able to choose a Dynaudio audio equalizer preset, which draws from the company’s decades of expertise, to enjoy a taste of a full-on high-fidelity loudspeaker experience.

Leather-like texture

As well as providing the best audio experience ever, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 also feature its most unique audio accessory design. The charging case for OnePlus Buds Pro 3 has been completely re-designed with a vertical orientation, a premium build, faux leather texture, and a new rounded ergonomic design. And it can be wirelessly charged by compatible phones like the OnePlus 12.

Meanwhile the Buds themselves have also been designed to feature a stunning two-tone finish and will be available in two colors, Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance, with both designs bringing chart topping eye appeal to match OnePlus Buds Pro 3's strong audio performance.