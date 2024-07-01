RadioandMusic
News |  01 Jul 2024 13:10

Prateek Kuhad’s latest track 'I'm Someone New' is OUT NOW!

MUMBAI: Acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has released his latest English track, 'I'm Someone New,' now available on all streaming platforms. The heartfelt song explores the transformative power of love and its profound impact on one's sense of self. An official lyric video accompanies the track and is now streaming on Prateek's official YouTube channel.

Prateek is enjoying an extraordinary year, having embarked on his globally successful Silhouettes Tour. In March, he opened for Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour in India, followed by the release of three singles: 'No Complaints,' 'Just Like A Movie,' and the most recent track, 'I'm Someone New’. The latter two are co-produced with Grammy Nominee Gregg Wattenberg. Kuhad's intimate lyricism has garnered a global following, with strong fan bases in North America, UK, South East Asia and India. The singer will soon resume his World Tour, with stops in Australia, India and more dates to be announced around the world. I'm Someone New has already been played at multiple venues on the tour, with fan videos circulating on the internet.

Reflecting on his new single, Prateek Kuhad shared, "Sometimes, being around a person and their love can really change you into the best version of yourself, a version that maybe you weren’t even aware existed. At its core, 'I'm Someone New' is about the immensely transformative power of love. This song was made with a lot of heart, and I’m happy that it's finally out!” This introspective perspective is a testament to Kuhad's ability to infuse deep emotional resonance in his music, making each song a personal journey for listeners.

Prateek Kuhad's seamless transition between Hindi and English songs showcases his versatility, enabling him to touch the hearts of listeners from diverse backgrounds. As he continues to tour and release new music, Kuhad's artistry shines, positioning him as an exceptional talent in the contemporary music industry.

