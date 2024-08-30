Faithless unveil new single 'I'm Not Alone (Rest well Maxwell)'

MUMBAI: Faithless announce new single ‘I’m Not Alone (Rest Well Maxwell)’. The single arrives on the eve of ‘God Is A DJ’s 26th anniversary and ahead of a full-live UK tour later this year. ‘I’m Not Alone (Rest Well Maxwell)’ drops 30th Aug via ADA.

Starting off summer strong with rave reviews from their incredible headline Glastonbury show and a jaw-dropping new live set-up debuted on their sell-out UK/EU tour, their first live shows in eight years, Faithless are in peak form as they announce new single ‘I’m Not Alone (Rest Well Maxwell)’.

‘I’m Not Alone (Rest Well Maxwell)’ is built around the words of long time collaborator LSK: a peon to some of the greats who have passed (including, of course, Maxi himself). Faithless are OG’s when it comes to delivering a melancholic/euphoric sweet spot in the rave, so it’ll be a surprise to no-one they have conjured an absolute masterclass in beautiful, bumping, emotive house. To be followed by dance floor mixes the track will have you dancing, crying and holding your best friends near.

‘I’m Not Alone’ arrives ahead of their upcoming UK tour in Autumn which includes an unmissable Brixton homecoming date on 14th Nov. Tickets for their dates earlier in the year evaporated in minutes, so sleep on these ones at your peril.

It’s been almost three decades since Faithless made their debut, in that time the iconic UK act have made an unparalleled impact on the dance music landscape. One of the most influential electronic acts of the 21st century, they’ve sold over 20 million albums including seventeen Top 40 singles, six Top 10 albums (three at #1), and amassed over a billion combined streams to date.

The band’s cultural significance is unparalleled - leading the charge of dance acts cutting through on a global level, and demonstrating electronic music deserves its place on the main stages. Their 2002 Glastonbury performance is noted as one of the festival’s stand-out performances of all time making their recent return to headline the Glade stage, one of the weekend’s must-see shows.

Throughout their incredible career Faithless have continued to prove it’s possible to achieve critical and commercial success while delivering boundary pushing dance music immersed in feeling and integrity. Their Champion Sound era continues in this vein, innovating and setting the bar with every new turn, proving 2024 a tentpole year as they tee up for their 30th anniversary and continue to show the rest how it’s done.

Champion Sound UK/EU Tour dates 2024:

0/11 - O2 Academy, Edinburgh, UK

02/11 - Telegraph Building, Belfast, UK

06/11 - O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK

07/11 - O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

08/11 - Document, Bristol, UK

09/11 - The Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK

14/11 - O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

15/11 - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

21/11 - Mitsubishi Electric Hall (MEH), Düsseldorf, DE

22/11 - Lotto, Antwerp, BE

23/11 - Stadhalle, Offenbach, DE

28/11 - Tonhalle, Munich, DE

29/11 - Halle 622, Zurich, CH

30/11 - Fabrique, Milan, IT

03/12 - A2, Wroclaw, PL

04/12 - Gasometer, Vienna, AT

06/12 - Barba Negra, Budapest, HU

07/12 - Steel Arena, Kosice, SK

08/12 - Forum Karlin, Prague, CZ

12/12 - AFAS Live, Amsterdam, NL

14/12 - Poolen, Copenhagen, DK