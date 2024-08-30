Sandveiss introduces new album 'Standing in the Fire' with two powerful singles 'I'll Be Rising' and 'No Love Here'

MUMBAI: Sandveiss is a heavy rock band from Quebec City that came to life in 2011. Their music is heavy yet also melodic. On a songwriting level, they like to go to “different places” on the same album, and each time pushing things a little further towards new directions while staying true to what they really are. This is exemplified on the first two singles off their upcoming album “Standing in the Fire”, which comes out on October 11, 2024, from Folivora Records. The singles “I'll Be Rising” and “No Love Here” paint a juxtaposed image of the band, Vocalist/guitarist Luc Bourgeois comments on the latter:

“I guess that the song "No Love Here" isn’t a typical single due to its longer and unconventional structure, but we wanted to release singles that represent different moods of the album. This track clearly demonstrates the band’s prog-rock influences, both in its musical arrangements and in its sounds and textures. Regarding the lyrics, I rarely write about light subjects, and this one is no exception: I wrote it as a reaction to the alarming and horrific rise in domestic violence and femicide, especially during the pandemic. Not one more.”

“No Love Here” is the most prog-rock song on the record. The longest one, the more "developed" and unpredictable in terms of structure and sound. “I'll Be Rising” uses a blend of heavy riffing, melodic parts, and somewhat unusual time signatures for the band. It gives the song a proggier feel but still has a lot of their more "usual elements". A good balance between what they've always been and what's new. Lyrically, it's a song about resilience, justice, and empowerment from the perspective of a survivor of rape and abuse. Anxiety, shame, depression, and the fear of not being believed.

Sandveiss likes to guide the listener through different kinds of emotions on the same album while of course trying to maintain a certain level of coherence and continuity. A bit like different chapters of the same book. Even the singles were chosen to demonstrate different sides of the album and different moods. It is recommended for fans of Black Sabbath, Mastodon, and The Sword.

Listen to the singles at the following links:

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3XnzDIq

Album pre-order - https://sandveiss.bandcamp.com/album/standing-in-the-fire

Track Listing:

1. I'll Be Rising - 5:03

2. Standing In The Fire - 3:51

3. Wait And See - 3:26

4. No Love Here - 7:26

5. Fade (Into The Night) - 3:48

6. Gone Away - 4:53

7. These Cold Hands - 4:57

8. Bleed Me Dry - 5:42