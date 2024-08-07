Singer-Songwriter Prateek Kuhad to perform in 48 Cities worldwide as a part of the 'Silhouettes World Tour' including ten in India

MUMBAI: International singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has announced his world tour, marking another milestone in his prolific touring career that began in 2016. The tour, which spans 48 cities across the globe, underscores his widespread appeal and the deep connection he has cultivated with his loyal fan base. Known for his soulful melodies and poignant lyrics, Kuhad has been touring almost non-stop this year, delivering memorable performances to audiences worldwide.

Having already covered numerous cities, Kuhad's tour is set to conclude with a series of concerts in India. In November and December, he will perform in 10 cities across his home country, bringing his global journey full circle. This tour not only highlights his dedication to his craft but also his ability to engage and enchant audiences from different cultures and backgrounds.

Prateek Kuhad's rise to international fame is a testament to his talent and the universal appeal of his music. From intimate venues to large concert halls, his performances resonate with fans who appreciate his authentic and heartfelt artistry. With this extensive world tour, Kuhad continues to solidify his status as one of the most beloved singer-songwriters of his generation.