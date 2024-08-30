TX2 unleashes monstrous new collab, 'Mad' ft Ice Nine Kills'

MUMBAI: TX2 has officially released his highly anticipated new single, "MAD", featuring an electrifying collaboration with the critically acclaimed band Ice Nine Kills. The track, "MAD", marks a bold new chapter in TX2's career and showcases an exhilarating fusion of rock and metal elements. The highly-anticipated collaboration also received the video treatment. Fans can stream the track HERE and watch the video HERE.
"'MAD' feels like the true story of TX2. Every member of the band came together after feeling like we were never meant to be the favourites or heroes in the story. This song talks about our pact together to make it, after everything we've been through. Growing up, I was a huge fan of Ice Nine Kills. Having the band take me under their wing to not only feature on a song of ours, but tour as well has been a dream come true. This song and tour marks our debut into the scene," TX2 shares.
MUMBAI: In the world of advertising, where creativity meets strategy, Hayden Scott, the Creative read more
MUMBAI: Bharti Airtel has announced the shutdown of its music streaming service, Wynk Music.read more
MUMBAI: Google has increased the subscription prices for YouTube Premium in India, with some planread more
MUMBAI: Swastik Productions, renowned for its mythological and spiritual television productions hread more
MUMBAI: OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today launched its best-ever audio experience, read more
MUMBAI: Experience Anuv Jain Like Never Before: Live at antiSOCIAL, Streaming Nationwide at All SOCIAL Outlets! Get ready for an unforgettable...read more
MUMBAI: Faithless announce new single ‘I’m Not Alone (Rest Well Maxwell)’. The single arrives on the eve of ‘God Is A DJ’s 26th anniversary and...read more
Young singer, who has quickly amassed a loyal and devoted following after successful singles like ‘Ansuna’, ‘Chaukhat’ and ‘Sukoon’, pens her most...read more
MUMBAI: TX2 has officially released his highly anticipated new single, "MAD", featuring an electrifying collaboration with the critically acclaimed...read more
MUMBAI: In the world of Hindustani classical music, Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale is a shining example of tradition, innovation, and mentorship. With a...read more