TX2 unleashes monstrous new collab, 'Mad' ft Ice Nine Kills'

MUMBAI: TX2 has officially released his highly anticipated new single, "MAD", featuring an electrifying collaboration with the critically acclaimed band Ice Nine Kills. The track, "MAD", marks a bold new chapter in TX2's career and showcases an exhilarating fusion of rock and metal elements. The highly-anticipated collaboration also received the video treatment. Fans can stream the track HERE and watch the video HERE.

"'MAD' feels like the true story of TX2. Every member of the band came together after feeling like we were never meant to be the favourites or heroes in the story. This song talks about our pact together to make it, after everything we've been through. Growing up, I was a huge fan of Ice Nine Kills. Having the band take me under their wing to not only feature on a song of ours, but tour as well has been a dream come true. This song and tour marks our debut into the scene," TX2 shares.