28 Aug 2024
Airtel to sunset Wynk Music, partners with Apple to offer Apple Music access to subscribers
MUMBAI: Bharti Airtel has announced the shutdown of its music streaming service, Wynk Music. An Airtel spokesperson confirmed the decision to The Times of India, stating, "We can confirm that we will sunset Wynk Music and all Wynk Music employees will be absorbed within the Airtel ecosystem."

 Launched in 2014, Wynk Music has been a part of Airtel’s digital offerings, employing around 50 people according to the company's LinkedIn page. As Wynk Music phases out, Airtel has formed a partnership with Apple, granting Wynk users access to Apple Music.

 In a significant move, Airtel has revealed that Wynk Premium subscribers will receive exclusive offers for Apple Music as part of this collaboration. Apple Music will be available to Airtel users and Wynk Premium subscribers later this year, signaling that Wynk Music will likely be discontinued in the coming months.

 However, Airtel has yet to confirm the pricing for Wynk Premium subscribers transitioning to Apple Music. Currently, an Apple Music Individual plan in India is priced at Rs 99 per month. The company also hasn't disclosed any additional benefits that Airtel users might receive on Apple Music compared to subscribers of Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea.

