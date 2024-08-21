OnePlus unveils OnePlus Buds Pro 3, its best ever audio experience

MUMBAI: OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today launched its best-ever audio experience, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Following the critically acclaimed OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 provides class-leading noise cancellation, spatial audio, and incredible sound quality powered by Danish audio maestros Dynaudio.

Starting at INR 11,999, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will go on sale on 23rd August 2024 from 12 PM onwards.

Stunning sound from dual drivers and dual DACs

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 have been designed to make every part of the track, from the heaviest of drums to the heavenliest of singers, sound fantastic. The product provides this using improved dual driver technology and, in a first for OnePlus Buds Pro, two Digital-to-Analog Converters (DACs) per earbud.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 takes the same dual driver technology found in the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and improves every aspect of it. The 11mm woofer in Buds Pro 3 now features two magnets to increase the power it can generate, and a new ceramic-metal composite diaphragm. Meanwhile, the 6mm tweeter also features an improved diaphragm as well as a small but mighty 35-micrometre flat voice coil, ensuring even the tiniest high frequency details get captured.

And if all of that went by in a blur, like a super fast rap track, to put it simply, the dual DACs in OnePlus Buds Pro 3 work with the dual drivers to deliver powerful bass, crisp treble, and an expansive soundstage. Master-tuned by Dynaudio, the audio maestros trusted by top recording studios worldwide, users guaranteed incredible sound.

That's also helped by the new dual DAC technology found inside OnePlus Buds Pro 3. While every audio product needs a Digital-to-Analog Converter, or DAC, to turn digital data into beautiful audio, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 feature two DACs per earbud. This means one DAC can focus on each earbud's woofer and the other can focus on its tweeter, meaning brilliant audio performance at both ends of the audio scale with no crosstalk or interference.

Noise, cancelled

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 also feature the brand's best-ever noise cancellation technology, up to 50dB of Adaptive Noise Cancellation. Adaptive Noise Cancellation is a step up from Active Noise Cancellation and can provide a range of extra benefits.

These include providing the flexibility to adjust the level of ANC on the fly, so if your environment changes then your ANC level will automatically change. For instance, if the user moves to a noisy street, their ANC level will dynamically change, up to a maximum of 50dB. This can also provide better sound and comfort as the ANC level isn't set too high when it's not needed.

Adaptive Noise Cancellation can also improve battery efficiency. Instead of setting a high ANC level, forgetting about it and accidentally draining the battery, by adapting to its environment OnePlus Buds Pro 3 can potentially score some serious improvements in battery life. Even when the product does run out of battery, a ten-minute charge will provide over 5 hours of battery life and a full charge will give a massive 43 hours of listening time between OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and their case.

Brilliant all-round experience

On top of a fast charging and long lasting battery, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 also come with a newly redesigned charging case and two-tone finish. OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are available in two colours designed to top the charts in the looks department, Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance. Each comes with an ergonomic and premium leather-look case, as well as a two-tone design on each bud.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 also use the same controls seen in our OnePlus Buds 3, allowing users to slide up and down to change the volume directly on each bud. Users can also pinch to control their music, and pinch and hold to quickly switch between noise cancelling and transparency.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 also feature Google Spatial Audio, making them compatible with a wide range of audio devices and allowing users to experience the immersive benefits of spatial audio from more than just their phone. Furthermore, the latest Bluetooth 5.4 and Google Fast Pair make it super easy to connect to a range of devices too.

Additionally, OnePlus has collaborated with renowned singer-songwriter Anuv Jain for the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, as part of which, Anuv Jain's song "Ocean" has been remastered and will be available on Spotify today onwards. The collaboration witnesses Anuv Jain's song "Ocean" being remastered with enhanced bass and treble, while optimizing the sound for an immersive experience, specially when listened to on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

Price, Availability and Offers

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 starts at INR 11,999, and will be available across multiple channels, including oneplus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Reliance, Croma, and, as well as offline partner stores such as Reliance Digital, Bajaj, Croma, Vijay Sales, and more.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will go on open sale from August 23rd, 12 PM IST onwards.

. Customers can avail an instant bank discount of 1000 on ICICI Bank and OneCard Credit Cards & EMI and up to 12 months No cost EMI on leading bank cards.

. Red Cable Club members (with eligible OnePlus device linked) can avail a discount of up to INR 1,000 off on the purchase of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 on Oneplus.in and the OnePlus Store App.