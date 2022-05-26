Singer-Songwriter Raveena Mehta becomes the first Indian artist to perform at Hermitage Hotel, Monaco at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival

MUMBAI: Music has the power to touch hearts, and it was quite evident when singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta, an Indian singer performed live at a fashion show hosted in Hermitage Hotel, Monaco, under the banner of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Her melodious voice made justice to her rendition of the classic songs like Whitney Houston’s ‘I will always love you & Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart will go on, among the many other songs she sang on that ramp.

After her phenomenal red carpet walk celebrating the diamond jubilee of the event in her Black Diamanté Chain Dress custom made by DimpleAmrin. It was indeed a proud moment for India to be represented on this global platform in front of many eminent personalities all over the globe representing the fashion industry. With this, Raveena Mehta becomes the first Indian independent singer to perform at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.