Singer-Songwriter Raveena Mehta becomes the first Indian artist to perform at Hermitage Hotel, Monaco at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival

MUMBAI: Music has the power to touch hearts, and it was quite evident when singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta, an Indian singer performed live at a fashion show hosted in Hermitage Hotel, Monaco, under the banner of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Her melodious voice made justice to her rendition of the classic songs like Whitney Houston’s ‘I will always love you & Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart will go on, among the many other songs she sang on that ramp.
After her phenomenal red carpet walk celebrating the diamond jubilee of the event in her Black Diamanté Chain Dress custom made by DimpleAmrin. It was indeed a proud moment for India to be represented on this global platform in front of many eminent personalities all over the globe representing the fashion industry. With this, Raveena Mehta becomes the first Indian independent singer to perform at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.
MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more
MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more
MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more
MUMBAI: Hot off the back of his highly-anticipated tour announcement, Alan Walker has now announced acclaimed singer/songwriter Jamie Stenzel –...read more
MUMBAI: The World’s Biggest Celebration Of Indian Cinema, The 22nd Edition Of IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place at the Middle East’s largest...read more
MUMBAI: Music has the power to touch hearts, and it was quite evident when singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta, an Indian singer performed live at a...read more
MUMBAI: Chicago’s melodic punk rock darlings Counterpunch have released "Judgement Day" the next single off their long-awaited new album 'Rewire'...read more
MUMBAI: Edinburgh-born, London-based producer Barry Can’t Swim (AKA Joshua Mainnie) shares a nostalgic and melancholic new single "Can We Still Be...read more