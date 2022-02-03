Gurmeet Choudhary steals the show with his acting chops in the recently released T- Series songs 'Dil Pe Zakhm' and 'Tumse Pyaar Karke'!

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary surely seems to be on a roll, and with reason! The actor has kicked started the year 2022, with not one but two back to back music videos! After a hat-trick of 3 successful music videos with T-Series last year, Gurmeet was the but obvious choice for these 2 songs and he definitely has made an impactful apperance in two contrasting music videos thereby showcasing his phenomenal acting skills and versatility !

'Dil Pe Zakhm', sung by Jubin Nautiyal showcased Gurmeet in the role of a caring brother who sacrifices his true love for the sake of his best friend. While the song hits the right chords with the melodious voice of Jubin, it is Gurmeet's acting that has caught our eye. His talent is visible in every frame proving yet again that this handsome munda is one of the finest actors in the industry.

While the first song spoke on heartbreak and sacrifice, his next song 'Tumse Pyaar Karke' sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar is the contrary. This track showcases a completely different side of the actor in the happy and peppy song which takes us back to our college love story days. It 100% was a visual treat to watch Gurmeet in the chocolate boy avtar, something that his female fans adore !

With successful back to back music videos, we are now looking forward to watching him on the silver screen and we hope that’s what he has in store for us !