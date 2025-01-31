Sasha Alex Sloan releases new version of 'What Have They Done To Us' from Arcane Season 2 soundtrack

MUMBAI: Riot Games and Virgin Music Group reveal a stirring new version of “What Have They Done to Us,” featuring the haunting and enigmatic vocals of Sasha Alex Sloan. This transformative take on the standout track from Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 (Soundtrack From The Animated Series) breathes fresh emotion and depth into the original composition by Mako and Grey. The single will be featured on a deluxe extended edition of the season 2 soundtrack, which will be released in spring 2025 and will include several additional remixes and features.

Sasha’s version unfolds like an intimate duet, offering fans a fresh perspective that captures the essence of the song’s narrative. A longtime fan of Arcane, Sasha’s inclusion in the deluxe edition of the soundtrack feels like the perfect harmony between artist and series.

“I’m a huge fan of the show, and when I got presented with the opportunity, I was SO excited! I’ve been patiently waiting for this to come out, and I feel so lucky to be involved in such an amazing project. I hope people enjoy my small part in this incredible show,” said Sasha Alex Sloan.

WATCH & STREAM “WHAT HAVE THEY DONE TO US” HERE