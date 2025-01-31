Sasha Alex Sloan releases new version of 'What Have They Done To Us' from Arcane Season 2 soundtrack

MUMBAI: Riot Games and Virgin Music Group reveal a stirring new version of “What Have They Done to Us,” featuring the haunting and enigmatic vocals of Sasha Alex Sloan. This transformative take on the standout track from Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 (Soundtrack From The Animated Series) breathes fresh emotion and depth into the original composition by Mako and Grey. The single will be featured on a deluxe extended edition of the season 2 soundtrack, which will be released in spring 2025 and will include several additional remixes and features.
Sasha’s version unfolds like an intimate duet, offering fans a fresh perspective that captures the essence of the song’s narrative. A longtime fan of Arcane, Sasha’s inclusion in the deluxe edition of the soundtrack feels like the perfect harmony between artist and series.
“I’m a huge fan of the show, and when I got presented with the opportunity, I was SO excited! I’ve been patiently waiting for this to come out, and I feel so lucky to be involved in such an amazing project. I hope people enjoy my small part in this incredible show,” said Sasha Alex Sloan.
WATCH & STREAM “WHAT HAVE THEY DONE TO US” HERE
MUMBAI: Spoken Fest, Kommune's annual celebration of storytelling, poetry, and music, is back foread more
MUMBAI: This Republic Day, Mirchi is set to redefine how we celebrate the nation’s unity with theread more
MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited, one of India’s leading entertainment companies, has struck a harmonioread more
MUMBAI: Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels and entrepread more
MUMBAI: Meta-owned WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature allowing users to share music through theiread more
MUMBAI: Get ready for Asia's largest celebration of storytelling, poetry, music, and culture - Spoken Fest 2025! This two-day extravaganza, happening...read more
MUMBAI: Badshah is back with a bang! The Indian rapper and singer has just dropped his brand-new song, "Imma Be Your Pokémon", and it's already...read more
MUMBAI: Rachana Kaura, a remarkable artist whose diverse talents and bold vision have continually redefined the boundaries of creativity, has...read more
MUMBAI: Max URB_N is back with a bold, electrifying anthem that embodies the essence of Gen-Z: unpredictable, ever-evolving, and impossible to box in...read more
MUMBAI: Riot Games and Virgin Music Group reveal a stirring new version of “What Have They Done to Us,” featuring the haunting and enigmatic vocals...read more