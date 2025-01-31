Canadian musicians The Cooper Brothers join Canada's fight against U.S tariffs

MUMBAI: Internationally acclaimed country-rockers, the Cooper Brothers, are joining the fight against the threat of U.S. tariffs.

With the possibility of 25% tariffs being levied by new U.S. President Donald Trump on all Canadian goods as early as February 1st, the Cooper Brothers are re-releasing their song "That's What Makes Us Great".

The 51tst State? Take off, eh! The Cooper Brothers are back with a song that’s as Canadian as a double-double, a frozen pond, and a game-winning goal in overtime.

“That’s What Makes Us Great!” is a love letter to the True North, strong and free, celebrating the spirit, resilience, and unshakable pride that defines this country.

Inspired by a chance encounter with young soldiers returning from Afghanistan, Richard Cooper channeled their passion, dedication, and unwavering belief in making a difference into lyrics that remind us of what it means to be Canadian. “We never seem to toot our own horn,” Cooper reflects, “but we have so much to be thankful for.”

From universal healthcare to Tim Horton’s, from beavertails and poutine to the coldest beer and the hottest women, “That’s What Makes Us Great!” captures the essence of a country that doesn’t brag—but has every reason to.

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Colin Linden, this track is infused with the classic Cooper Brothers sound: heartfelt storytelling, undeniable energy, and a chorus made for singing at the top of your lungs—whether you’re in a packed hockey arena or a campfire up north.

The Cooper Brothers first gained international attention when they signed with Capricorn Records (famous for producing several of the most popular southern-rock acts of the time including The Allman Brothers and Marshall Tucker) in Macon, Georgia. Over the next few years, the Cooper Brothers released two albums under the Capricorn label, the eponymous Cooper Brothers and Pitfalls of the Ballroom. Subsequent singles “The Dream Never Dies”, "Rock and Roll Cowboys" and “I’ll Know Her When I See Her” all charted on The Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S.

Among their many accolades, the Cooper Brothers were voted Best New Group in 1978, Best MOR Group in 1979 and Best Overall Group in 1980 by Canadian Contemporary Music Programmers. In 1980, “The Dream Never Dies” also earned an A.S.C.A.P Award as one of the most played songs on U.S radio.

At the height of their career, the band toured extensively with such diverse artists as The Doobie Brothers, Joe Cocker, Charlie Daniels and the Atlanta Rhythm Section garnering stellar reviews.

The Cooper Brothers continue to perform and have released a number of critically acclaimed new albums including In From The Cold (produced by Grammy nominee Colin Linden in Nashville/featuring special guests Jim Cuddy (Blue Rodeo), Delbert McClinton and Chuck Leavell (The Rolling Stones)), Southbound (recorded at the Tragically Hip's studio/produced by Colin Cripps (Blues Rodeo) and their latest album Radio Silence.