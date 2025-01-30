Tips Music and Sterling Reserve Music Project unveil the nostalgic 'Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar' with "Tips Take 2"

MUMBAI: Get ready to be swept away by a wave of nostalgia as Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project continue their electrifying journey with "Tips Take 2." Following the resounding success of "Sambhala Hai Maine," the dynamic duo is back with the second captivating classic "Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar," set to release on January 29th, 2025.

Hari Nair, Chief Executive Officer, Tips Music Limited, said, "At Tips Music,we believe in the power of timeless melodies. 'Tips Take 2' is our endeavour to reimagine our classics in a new take. We are happy to partner with Sterling Reserve to release the second song - 'Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar'. It is another shining example of how we're breathing new life into these gems. We are confident this song will capture hearts just like the previous one."

Bikram Basu, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Allied Blenders and Distillers added "The Sterling Reserve Music Project celebrates moments that bring people together. We are thrilled to reimagine music which have brought people together and present to a new generation. 'Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar,' blends the spirit of tradition with modernity. This partnership with Tips Music reflects our journey to embed Sterling Reserve with our culture."

This time, the timeless melody gets a fresh, soulful twist courtesy of the powerhouse vocals of Shahid Mallya and Asees Kaur. Adding to the magic, the stunning Tanya Maniktala and the charismatic Ishwak Singh grace the screen, bringing their undeniable chemistry to this musical revival.

Shahid Mallya said, "It's an absolute honour to be a part of 'Tips Take 2' and the beloved classic 'Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar.' Collaborating with Asees and being a part of this reimagining has been an incredible journey. I hope our rendition brings as much joy to the listeners as we experienced creating it."

Asees Kaur expressed her excitement, "Recreating 'Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar' has been a truly special experience. The song is iconic and gives it a fresh, modern touch. The entire team put their heart and soul into this project, and I’m excited for everyone to hear our take on this timeless melody!"

"Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar," a beloved track from the 90s, is reborn under the "Tips Take 2" banner, promising to resonate with a new generation while reigniting the passion of devoted fans. The solid collaboration between Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project continues to celebrate iconic sounds with a modern flair.

Tanya Maniktala expressed, "Being a part of ‘Tips Take 2’ has been an amazing opportunity. ‘Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar’ has always been close to my heart, and this new version is just magical. I am so excited for the audience to experience the beauty and nostalgia of the song and the video."

Ishwak Singh, said “The 90s era music has a unique vibe, and to be able to contribute to this fresh take on a classic is truly exciting. It's been an exciting experience to bring this musical narrative to life with such talented collaborators."

"Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar" will be available across all major music platforms.