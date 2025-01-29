Shriya's 'In a Box' – new EP journey through vulnerability and resilience

MUMBAI: The Indian R&B scene is buzzing with excitement as 18-year-old Mumbai-based singer/songwriter Shriya has released her highly anticipated EP, 'In a Box'. This collection of four deeply introspective tracks, penned between the ages of 16 and 18, captures pivotal moments of confinement, introspection, and emotional evolution. For Shriya, this EP isn’t just a musical release—it’s an open invitation to step into her world and experience the raw emotions that defined her formative years. Shriya’s journey in music began long before her teenage years, with her debut single "Tell Me" at just 14 setting the stage for her impressive career. Since then, she has graced over 50 live venues across Mumbai and Pune, developing a unique sound that blends jazz-infused melodies with R&B and soul influences. Her latest single, "Like That," introduced listeners to a bold and evocative style, exuding confidence and intimacy. However, In a Box marks a departure from that persona, diving headfirst into vulnerability, heartbreak, and the struggles of navigating young adulthood. The Tracks: A Glimpse Into Shriya’s World The EP’s title track, "Her," releasing on October 4, 2024, serves as the emotional centerpiece of the collection. Written at 16, "Her" is a hauntingly beautiful exploration of heartbreak and betrayal. Accompanied by classical piano and cinematic musical elements, Shriya’s soulful melodies and emotionally raw lyrics transport listeners into the depths of her pain and healing process. “In life, we’ve all experienced someone breaking our trust in different ways,” Shriya explains. From childhood disappointments to the sting of infidelity, "Her" resonates with its universal theme of shattered trust. The production team behind the track—Yohan Marshall, Pedro Peixoto, and Fili Filizzola—has worked with global heavyweights like Doja Cat, SZA, and Harry Styles, ensuring a world-class listening experience. Following "Her" is I’m Not Alright, a candid acknowledgment of the mental health struggles Shriya faced during her teenage years. The song’s heartfelt lyrics and evocative instrumentation create an intimate space for listeners to connect with their own struggles. Are You Down shifts the focus to music as a source of solace and survival, showcasing how Shriya’s art became her lifeline in turbulent times. The EP concludes with Dream About It, a poignant reflection on self-doubt and resilience. Written during a period when Shriya questioned the viability of a music career, the track is a triumphant reminder of her unwavering passion and determination. Shriya’s artistry is defined by her ability to weave complex emotions into lush harmonies and memorable melodies. Her fusion of jazz, R&B, and soul sets her apart in the Indian music landscape. While her earlier releases showcased confidence and boldness, In a Box offers a more introspective side, highlighting her growth as both an artist and a person. The EP’s deeply personal themes are sure to strike a chord with listeners, providing a soundtrack to their own moments of vulnerability and resilience. Connecting With Fans With In a Box, Shriya cements her place as a rising star in the Indian R&B scene, blending vulnerability and resilience into a sound that’s as thrilling as it is deeply moving. As October 4 approaches, anticipation is high for this young artist’s most personal project yet.

Stream the EP on Spotify