News |  27 Jan 2025 17:28 |  By RnMTeam

Susmit Sen's new album Azaadi: A profound exploration of freedom through music

MUMBAI: Susmit Sen, the legendary musician and founding member of the iconic band Indian Ocean, is set to release his latest album, Azaadi—a musical masterpiece that invites listeners to reflect on the many dimensions of freedom. Releasing this month in collaboration with Songdew, the album will unveil the title track Azaadi, on January 25, 2025, in celebration of India’s Republic Day.

Crafted in the serene landscapes of Goa, Azaadi is a deeply personal and philosophical work that transcends linguistic and cultural boundaries. Through its evocative melodies and poignant lyrics, the album explores freedom—not just as a political ideal, but as a deeply personal and universal pursuit. What does freedom truly mean? Is it a personal journey, or does it lie in connection and inclusivity? These are the questions Azaadi dares to ask, making it as much a meditation as it is a celebration.

True to Susmit Sen’s legacy of innovation, Azaadi embraces India’s linguistic diversity, featuring songs in Konkani and Tamil. This multilingual approach underscores the inclusivity at the heart of the album’s message. Each track serves as a chapter in a larger narrative, weaving together the vibrant threads of India’s rich musical heritage.

Susmit has collaborated with an extraordinary ensemble of artists, including Miti Adhikari, Sudheer Rikhari, M.D. Pallavi, and Gayathri Natarajan. Their unique contributions add layers of depth and texture to the album, enriching its sonic and emotional palette.

“Freedom is not just a word or a right—it’s a feeling, a state of mind, and a collective aspiration,” says Susmit Sen. “With Azaadi, I wanted to create music that encourages listeners to reflect, feel, and connect on a deeper level.”

In an era where music is often tailored to fleeting trends, Azaadi stands as a testament to Susmit Sen’s commitment to authenticity and artistic integrity. It’s more than an album—it’s an experience, a journey into the heart of what it means to be truly free.

