Tate Mcrae's highly anticipated third album 'So Close To What' releasing February 21st

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum pop sensation Tate McRae is set to release her highly anticipated third album So Close To What on February 21st via RCA Records. Through unfiltered lyricism and raw emotions, So Close To What represents the journey of growing up when the road ahead feels infinite and the destination increasingly elusive. It’s an introspective exploration of self-discovery, love, and searching for balance in moments of uncertainty. Pre-save HERE.

Today, Tate releases her irresistible new song “Sports car” alongside the official music video. It’s written and produced with hitmakers Ryan Tedder (Taylor Swift, Beyoncé), Grant Boutin (Meghan Trainor, One Republic) and Julia Michaels (Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa).

The provocative video is directed by Bardia Zeinali (Sabrina Carpenter, Troye Sivan) and styled by Brett Alan Nelson (Doja Cat, Karol G). It follows Tate as a viewer into her own dynamic world intertwined with high fashion moments and different characters. In a society that is constantly watching and judging, Tate becomes the observer and takes back control. Through her perspective, we are immersed in a powerful interplay of style and identity, where fashion becomes more than just clothing— it’s the canvas for her evolving identity. Each look tells a story, reflecting a different persona she embodies. Check out Vogue’s exclusive first look of the video HERE.

“Sports car” follows “2 hands” and “It’s ok I’m ok” which hit #1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart and earned the star her highest-debuting song of her career on the Billboard Hot 100.

In March, Tate will embark on her world ‘Miss Possessive Tour’ spanning South America, Europe, UK, and North America. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on March 18th in Mexico City at Pepsi Centre, with shows in São Paulo, London, Amsterdam, Prague, New York, Nashville, and many more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum on September 26th. Benee will be joining as support on all Europe and UK dates while Zara Larsson will join Tate across all US and Canada dates.

‘Miss Possessive Tour’ 2025 Dates:

Tuesday, March 18 - Mexico City, Mexico - Pepsi Centre

Saturday, March 22 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina*

Sunday, March 23 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile*

Tuesday, March 25 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Coliseo

Thursday, March 27 - Bogota, Colombia - Estereo Picnic*

Saturday, March 29 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brazil*

Wednesday, May 7 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena

Friday, May 9 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

Monday, May 13 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle

Wednesday, May 14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

Friday, May 16 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

Saturday, May 17 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

Monday, May 19 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

Tuesday, May 20 - London, UK - The O2

Friday, May 23 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Saturday, May 24 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Tuesday, May 27 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

Wednesday, May 28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Friday, May 30 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

Sunday, June 1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

Tuesday, June 3 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

Wednesday, June 4 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

Friday, June 6 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

Sunday, June 8 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D

Tuesday, June 10 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

Wednesday, June 11 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

Friday, June 13 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

Monday, June 16 - Koln, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Wednesday, June 18 - Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Monday, August 4 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Tuesday, August 5 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Thursday, August 7 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Saturday, August 9 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Wednesday, August 13 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Friday, August 15 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Saturday, August 16 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, August 19 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, August 20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Friday, August 22 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Sunday, August 24 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Tuesday, August 26 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Wednesday, August 27 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Friday, August 29 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sunday, August 31 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Wednesday, September 3 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Thursday, September 4 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Saturday, September 6 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Tuesday, September 9 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Thursday, September 11 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, September 13 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Sunday, September 14 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Tuesday, September 16 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Thursday, September 18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Saturday, September 20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Wednesday, September 24 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Friday, September 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Saturday, September 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

About Tate McRae:

Singer, songwriter, and dancer triple threat Tate McRae has garnered over 12.4 billion career streams and multiple #1 Top 40 hits. She’s received countless accolades including Artist Of The Year at the 2024 JUNO Awards, nominations for five Billboard Music Awards, three MTV VMAs, multiple People’s Choice Awards, and iHeartRadio Music Awards among others. She’s been featured on Variety’s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood list, Billboard’s 21 Under 21 list for four consecutive years along with Forbes 2021 30 Under 30 list where she was the youngest musician on the list.

Tate’s #1 RIAA certified 4x Platinum single “you broke me first” has amassed over 2.4 billion streams since its release in 2020. She’s collaborated with various artists including Regard & Troye Sivan on their #1 dance hit “You,” along with Khalid on their track “working,” Tiësto’s “10:35” and Jeremy Zucker on her viral single “that way.” Her 2022 debut album, i used to think i could fly landed at #1 on Spotify’s Global Top Albums Debut Chart and charted in the Top 10 in multiple countries upon its release. Featuring her certified Platinum single “she’s all i wanna be,” the stunning album received praise from the likes of Billboard who said “…Tate McRae steps into stardom on her long-awaited debut album” while GRAMMY.com stated, “…each track shows McRae is ready to be one of her generation's most raw-and-real superstars.”

The Calgary native released her sophomore album THINK LATER in 2023, catapulting Tate into pop stardom. It debuted at #4 on Billboard’s album chart and has garnered over 4.2 billion streams worldwide. Steeped in pop appeal and infectious toplines, the album features her certified 3x Platinum single “greedy” which earned the star #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, Global Excl. US chart, Spotify’s Global chart, and hit #1 at Top 40 radio. The Los Angeles Times stated that she’s “…poised for pop stardom” while Vogue declared she’s “Taking Over the World.”