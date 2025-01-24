RadioandMusic
News |  24 Jan 2025 16:37 |  By RnMTeam

Singapore's Indie sensation Shye explores new sonic soundscape with song 'Cecilia'

MUMBAI: Singapore's indie sensation, singer-songwriter and producer Shye, is starting the year off strong with a new single, "Cecilia", released today. The track is a heartfelt exploration of identity and the longing to find one's place in the world, inviting listeners to feel comforted by the music while confronting the very real fear of losing oneself. Fans can stream the song HERE.

"Cecilia" represents more than a person, or a name. Through its tender lyrics, the song invites listeners to reflect on their own journeys, finding beauty in the mundane. The song's vocals are intricately guided by the guitars, transitioning from airy, whispery tones during lighter sections to more powerful expressions in heavier moments, creating a dynamic interplay where all instruments converse to deliver the song's message.
 

"With “Cecilia”, I wanted to create an atmosphere that feels like falling into water in slow motion—a dreamlike descent where time stretches and emotions take over. The song carries a sense of surrender, as if you’re watching the light fade away while simultaneously feeling a deep sense of safety in the darkness." — Shye

Shye aimed to explore a different sonic soundscape with her new single, venturing into territory she had not previously delved into. While she primarily creates indie-pop and electronic-influenced tracks, her early musical influences as a teenager included a mix of soft grunge, post-hardcore, and shoegaze bands. "Cecilia" reflects elements of those genres, blended seamlessly with her own distinctive touch. "With this single, it was important to me to build a wall of sound, one that eventually gently engulfs the listener," Shye explains about the process of creating this track.

Drawing inspiration from a place of feeling lost and a sense of uncertainty about the next steps to take, Shye hopes listeners feel cradled by the music—that in these few minutes with the song, they can drift into a moment of quiet self-discovery.

In addition to its heartfelt themes, Shye hopes "Cecilia" offers listeners a sense of comfort in the unknown, encouraging them to embrace the light that dances across their emotions and trust that even in the depths, beauty and peace can be found. "As it’s the start of the new year, I hope they look ahead excited and hopeful for the months to come," Shye shares. She urges listeners to search for their "Cecilia"—that guiding light that leads you home to yourself.

