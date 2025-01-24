RadioandMusic
News |  24 Jan 2025 13:39 |  By RnMTeam

Pop singers Sukriti & Prakriti Kakar release dance-bop ‘Aa Zara’ along with a visually stunning music video

MUMBAI: Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, the popular twin sister duo known for their Bollywood hits like ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’, ‘Pehli Baar’, and ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, as well as their independently released singles like 'Maafiyan', ‘Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa’, ‘Kya Say?’ among others have now unveiled their latest pop single titled ‘Aa Zara’ – an upbeat track that perfectly blends pop melodies with Afrobeat rhythms.
 
Performed by Sukriti & Prakriti Kakar, their new single delves into themes of desire, love, and passion, combined with irresistible energy and a pulsating beat that showcases the powerful magnetic attraction between two souls. With its Afrobeat influence, the song has an electrifying, rhythmic vibe that amplifies the energy, making it a dance anthem that will appeal to listeners worldwide.
 
Prakriti Kakar shares with excitement, “Working together on ‘Aa Zara’ has been a beautiful experience, as always. This song explores themes of desire and love, and we wanted to convey those raw emotions through vibrant melodies and rhythms. It was important for us to create an inclusive atmosphere where everyone involved felt valued. Our goal is to inspire listeners, especially women, to embrace their femininity and express themselves freely through our music. ‘Aa Zara’ truly reflects our belief that every individual is unique and deserves to shine.”
 
Sharing her thoughts on the release, Sukriti Kakar shares, “Creating ‘Aa Zara’ was an incredible journey that involved five months of intense planning. We wanted to ensure that every detail was curated to perfection, from the choreography to the outfits. Our choreographer, Yash Kadam, held auditions for all eight dancers, and we made it a priority for them to feel like this is their song too. In our video, every dancer plays a crucial role in bringing our vision to life. Unlike typical music videos where the main artist stands out in bright colors while dancers blend in, ‘Aa Zara’ is a celebration of equality and uniqueness. We hope this message resonates with our audience!”.
 
With a unique blend of diverse melodies and rhythms, the track is sure to make everyone groove to its beats. ‘Aa Zara’ is now available for listening across leading streaming platforms along with a stunning music video featuring the artists in a different aesthetic showcasing some bold moves and captivating visuals that bring the song’s passion and intensity to life. 
 
Stay tuned for the future releases of Sukriti & Prakriti Kakar as they continue to carve their unique-groundbreaking music in the industry! 
