P.A. Deepak: Two-Time Grammy winner eyes third trophy with break of dawn

MUMBAI: The acclaimed mixing engineer and record producer continues to push boundaries with Grammy-nominated collaborations, blockbuster films, and a passion for musical innovation.

Two-time Grammy Award-winning mixing engineer and record producer P.A. Deepak is making waves once again with his nomination for the prestigious Grammy Awards for Break of Dawn, an album by Ricky Kej. Deepak has previously earned Grammys for his contributions to Slumdog Millionaire and Divine Tides by Ricky Kej, showcasing his ability to blend genres seamlessly. “Getting an album to a Grammy nomination is always an exciting moment,” Deepak shares. “But until the album wins, only the artist is nominated. Once the album wins, then we can eat the fruits.” This nomination could mark his third Grammy win and Ricky Kej's fourth, cementing their collaboration as a powerhouse in the global music scene.

Deepak’s recent projects highlight his versatility and passion for innovation. He mixed the soundtrack and score for the upcoming Telugu film 14 Days Girlfriend Intlo, composed by Mark K Robin. Speaking about his range of work, he states, “Each project has its own flavor and working pattern. I keep listening to many genres and artists in different languages, including non-film music and bands. That way, I get accustomed to it.” This adaptability has allowed him to leave an indelible mark on blockbuster films such as Jodha Akbar, Rockstar, and Dil Bechara. His collaboration on Break of Dawn reflects a shift toward creating meditative and ambient music, which he describes as “more about meditation and wellness, much calmer than the previous Divine Tides.”

Deepak attributes his success to his ability to understand the unique needs of each project. “The range of projects is all about—you can’t choose any project; it’s whatever projects come to you, we work,” he explains. His philosophy of knowing one’s limitations has been instrumental in fostering strong communication with composers and artists. “Everyone should know their limitations, where they can go and where they can’t. That way, working styles will be easier, and communication with composers and artists will be much easier,” he reflects. As he continues to redefine excellence in the music industry, P.A. Deepak’s work remains a testament to dedication, adaptability, and unparalleled artistry.