News |  21 Jan 2025 16:31 |  By RnMTeam

Akhil Sachdeva: "I wanted to start 2025 with a bang by gifting my fans a love ballad!"

MUMBAI: Singer-composer-lyricist Akhil Sachdeva has kicked off 2025 on a high note with his latest release, ‘Saare Tumhare Ho Gaye.’ The love ballad has already topped the music charts within a day of its release, captivating fans and critics alike.

Sung and composed by Akhil, with lyrics co-written by him and Kaushal Kishore, ‘Saare Tumhare Ho Gaye’ features Shreya Kalra and Rishabh Jaiswal. The track marks Akhil’s much-anticipated return to T-Series after nearly four years. Speaking about the collaboration, Akhil shares, “Yes, and so it had to be largely driven by the melody, much like my previous hits such as ‘Humsafar’ and ‘Tera Ban Jaunga.’ The idea was to create a soulful melody with a lasting impact. I wrote the song, and once it was complete, Kaushal came on board. He refined a few lines and added his unique touch to it. I’m proud to say it’s turned out to be an evergreen melody.”

Reflecting on his intent for the song, Akhil adds, “I wanted to start 2025 with a bang by gifting my fans a love ballad. The song has a grand vibe with the essence of mountains, so I envisioned it being shot on a large scale to enhance its romantic appeal. Ultimately, we filmed it in Manali, Sisu village, and nearby locations. Himachal Pradesh is one of my favourite destinations since I’m a mountain person. The visuals are incredibly aesthetic and beautiful.”

The response to the song has been overwhelming, with Akhil expressing his gratitude: “It feels great when your song starts generating the buzz you hoped for. I was confident that the audience, especially music lovers, would appreciate the setting, vibe, composition, my look, and the chemistry between Rishabh and Shreya. The entire package has come together beautifully. I believe this will be one of the biggest and most successful melodies of 2025.”

Last year, Akhil delivered musical hits such as the reprised version of ‘Tere Bin’ and ‘Tere Mere Darmiyan’ from The Sabarmati Report, which resonated with fans worldwide. With ‘Saare Tumhare Ho Gaye,’ Akhil continues to solidify his reputation as a maestro of soulful melodies.

