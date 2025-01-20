RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Jan 2025 15:02 |  By RnMTeam

The soul of Kashmir comes alive: Vallo Vallo by Amit Trivedi is here to captivate hearts

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove! Azaad Collab has dropped its latest banger, ‘Vallo Vallo’, and it’s everything you’d want in a joyful composition with music legends. With the magic of Amit Trivedi’s composition, the powerhouse vocals of Neeti Mohan and Asees Kaur, and Geet Sagar’s evocative lyrics, this song is a celebration of culture, music, and pure joy.

Set against a mesmerising blend of Kashmiri and Hindi languages, ‘Vallo Vallo’ beautifully celebrates the vibrant culture of Kashmir. The track seamlessly brings together the region’s soulful essence with a contemporary festive vibe, making it a musical bridge between various cultures of India. Amit Trivedi, a musical maestro known for his deep understanding of India’s diverse cultural roots, has masterfully crafted a piece that resonates universally while remaining true to its cultural inspiration.

Speaking about the release, Amit Trivedi shared, “Vallo Vallo’ is a song close to my heart. It’s a celebration of music and shows the deep cultural heritage of India and working on Azaad Collab has been an incredibly fulfilling journey. Together, we’ve created something that I hope will bring smiles and happiness to everyone who listens to it.”

Neeti Mohan and Asees Kaur deliver nothing short of vocal magic in ‘Vallo Vallo’. Their harmonious chemistry infuses the track with an infectious energy, perfectly complementing Amit’s composition. On-screen, the duo stuns with their effortless charm and elegance, looking radiant and festive, further enhancing the joyous vibe of the music video. Known for his ability to write with depth and emotion, Geet Sagar’s words elevate the composition, adding an element of storytelling that lingers with the listener.

The music video? Adorable beyond words! Featuring little girls in traditional Kashmiri attire, the visuals exude a festive vibe, brimming with innocence and delight. The visual storytelling perfectly captures the essence of celebration and innocence, making ‘Vallo Vallo’ a feast for both the ears and eyes.

Vallo Vallo is unmissable because it’s more than just a song- it’s an experience. With its seamless blend of Kashmiri culture, unforgettable vocal performances, captivating visuals, and the unmistakable brilliance of Amit Trivedi, this track is destined to become a timeless anthem.

So, what are you waiting for? Plug in your earphones, hit play on ‘Vallo Vallo’, and let the soulful vibes take over!

Listen to the song here: https://youtu.be/5hHiLuMeAq8?si=6Fhi27IHYQoULQ4Z

Tags
Amit Trivedi Neeti Mohan Asees Kaur Geet Sagar
Related news
 | 11 Jan 2025

The 7th Edition of Asia’s Biggest Bollywood Music Festival announced: YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 to be held in Gurugram and Mumbai this year

MUMBAI: Prepare for a transformative sensory experience. The world’s foremost and Asia’s largest Bollywood music festival, Bollywood Music Project (BMP), is set to redefine the live event and IP landscape with its highly anticipated seventh edition – YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025.

read more
 | 07 Jan 2025

"Ghar Di Rounak" by Amit Trivedi: The song that's turning weddings into emotional journey's

MUMBAI: Weddings are an emotional rollercoaster, and there's one song this season that’s been stealing the spotlight and leaving audiences teary-eyed. Amit Trivedi’s Ghar Di Rounak is quickly becoming the wedding anthem that’s deeply resonating with brides, families, and wedding-goers alike.

read more
 | 03 Jan 2025

Experience Love and Longing with Heer from Fateh, Sung by Vishal Mishra and Asees Kaur – Out Now!

MUMBAI: Heer, the heartwarming melody of love from the much-anticipated film Fateh, is now out, promising to tug at the heartstrings of listeners.

read more
 | 10 Dec 2024

Amit Trivedi’s ‘Ghar Di Rounak’ is the song every couple needs for the perfect entrance!

MUMBAI: The wedding song of the season is here, and it’s ready to take over every celebration! Amit Trivedi’s ‘Ghar Di Rounak’ is the fiery new track from the Azaad collaboration that’s already making waves.

read more
 | 22 Nov 2024

Maahroo: Sunidhi Chauhan and Amit Trivedi Strike Gold with this Soulful & Breezy track

The latest single Maahroo from Amit Trivedi’s new album Azaad Collab is here, and it’s an absolute treat for the senses! Featuring the enchanting voices of Amit Trivedi and Sunidhi Chauhan, this track is a celebration of romance, wrapped in a breezy, soulful vibe.

read more

RnM Biz

ADA signs global distribution deal with EYP Creations Inc

MUMBAI: EYP Creations INC and ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music read more

Live Your City appoints Sheetal Birla as General Manager for India Operations

MUMBAI: Live Your City today announced the appointment of Ms.read more

Sanjay Ahire appointed Executive Director, Percept Live

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Percept Limited and the creators of ‘Sunburn’read more

A New Year Resolution for Change Makers

MUMBAI: The start of every new year is marked by resolutions — commitments for the future.read more

Pocket FM playback 2024 insights highlight a new era of entertainment

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Jasleen Royal surprises fans with limited edition merch

MUMBAI: After lighting up the stage with her performance as the opening act for Coldplay’s critically acclaimed Music of the Spheres tour, India’s...read more

2
Swastik Productions unveils Chalo Kumbh - A techno-fusion tribute for Maha Kumbh 2025

MUMBAI: In auspicious celebration of the Maha Kumbh, Swastik Productions unveils Chalo Kumbh, an electrifying techno-fusion that merges the sacred...read more

3
Saloni Thakkar starts 2025 with a Chartbuster: talks about her journey behind ‘Namo Namah Shivaya’

MUMBAI: Singer Saloni Thakkar is starting 2025 on a high note with her latest hit, Namo Namah Shivaya, from the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi...read more

4
K-Indie Act Peach Luffe shares introspective new EP of Dream-Pop Bliss, 'Back To Me'

Singapore – Korean indie act Peach Luffe has released his new EP, 'Back To Me'. The project is the vision of classically trained singer-songwriter...read more

5
The soul of Kashmir comes alive: Vallo Vallo by Amit Trivedi is here to captivate hearts

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove! Azaad Collab has dropped its latest banger, ‘Vallo Vallo’, and it’s everything you’d want in a joyful composition with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games