The soul of Kashmir comes alive: Vallo Vallo by Amit Trivedi is here to captivate hearts

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove! Azaad Collab has dropped its latest banger, ‘Vallo Vallo’, and it’s everything you’d want in a joyful composition with music legends. With the magic of Amit Trivedi’s composition, the powerhouse vocals of Neeti Mohan and Asees Kaur, and Geet Sagar’s evocative lyrics, this song is a celebration of culture, music, and pure joy.

Set against a mesmerising blend of Kashmiri and Hindi languages, ‘Vallo Vallo’ beautifully celebrates the vibrant culture of Kashmir. The track seamlessly brings together the region’s soulful essence with a contemporary festive vibe, making it a musical bridge between various cultures of India. Amit Trivedi, a musical maestro known for his deep understanding of India’s diverse cultural roots, has masterfully crafted a piece that resonates universally while remaining true to its cultural inspiration.

Speaking about the release, Amit Trivedi shared, “Vallo Vallo’ is a song close to my heart. It’s a celebration of music and shows the deep cultural heritage of India and working on Azaad Collab has been an incredibly fulfilling journey. Together, we’ve created something that I hope will bring smiles and happiness to everyone who listens to it.”

Neeti Mohan and Asees Kaur deliver nothing short of vocal magic in ‘Vallo Vallo’. Their harmonious chemistry infuses the track with an infectious energy, perfectly complementing Amit’s composition. On-screen, the duo stuns with their effortless charm and elegance, looking radiant and festive, further enhancing the joyous vibe of the music video. Known for his ability to write with depth and emotion, Geet Sagar’s words elevate the composition, adding an element of storytelling that lingers with the listener.

The music video? Adorable beyond words! Featuring little girls in traditional Kashmiri attire, the visuals exude a festive vibe, brimming with innocence and delight. The visual storytelling perfectly captures the essence of celebration and innocence, making ‘Vallo Vallo’ a feast for both the ears and eyes.

Vallo Vallo is unmissable because it’s more than just a song- it’s an experience. With its seamless blend of Kashmiri culture, unforgettable vocal performances, captivating visuals, and the unmistakable brilliance of Amit Trivedi, this track is destined to become a timeless anthem.

So, what are you waiting for? Plug in your earphones, hit play on ‘Vallo Vallo’, and let the soulful vibes take over!

Listen to the song here: https://youtu.be/5hHiLuMeAq8?si=6Fhi27IHYQoULQ4Z