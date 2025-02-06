Benny Dayal, Romy, Asees Kaur, and Clinton Cerejo collaborate for ‘How are you’

MUMBAI: Get ready for a delightful dose of love, music, and chaos as Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi reveal the latest track, How Are You, from their much-anticipated wedding-themed action-comedy, Dhoom Dhaam. The film, directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, boasts a vibrant music album curated by Panorama Music and is set to premiere globally on Netflix on February 14, 2025, making this Valentine’s Day extra special.
The enchanting new song, sung by Benny Dayal, Asees Kaur, Romy, and Clinton Cerejo, offers a melodic glimpse into the whirlwind romance between Koyal (played by Yami Gautam) and Veer (played by Pratik Gandhi). Composed by the dynamic duo Shor Police and penned by Siddhant Kaushal, How Are You blends infectious beats with heartfelt lyrics, capturing the essence of a couple navigating the chaos of a shotgun wedding.
The song narrates Koyal and Veer’s unconventional journey as they discover more about each other through social media while barely finding time to connect in person amid hectic wedding preparations. The playful yet relatable narrative promises to strike a chord with audiences, highlighting the complexities and humorous moments that come with modern relationships.
Rajesh Menon, CEO of Panorama Music, shared, “At Panorama Music, we are always thrilled to present music that strikes a chord with listeners. How Are You beautifully encapsulates the chaos and charm of love, brought to life by a talented team of composers and singers. We believe it will resonate deeply with audiences and become a memorable part of the Dhoom Dhaam experience."
Composer Shor Police, said, “Creating How Are You was a joyful experience. We wanted to blend fun and emotion, perfectly reflecting the movie’s vibrant energy.”
As the premiere date approaches, audiences can look forward to a film that promises a perfect blend of romance, action, and comedy, making Dhoom Dhaam a must-watch Valentine’s Day treat.
MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, setread more
Spotify has projected a first-quarter operating profit of €548 million ($566.19 million), surpassread more
MUMBAI: Apple Music has announced a special six-month subscription offer at an incredibly low priread more
MUMBAI: From a Deloitte consultant to a leading sound engineer, Varun Parikh’s journey is a testaread more
Longest Vote Appeal by any Radio Station read more
MUMBAI: The much-anticipated wedding of Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, is finally here! With the big day set for February 7, 2025, the...read more
MUMBAI: After receiving an astounding response to the trailer and the first song Jaane Tu, the team launched the thunderous warrior anthem ‘Aaya Re...read more
MUMBAI: In a surprising genre-blending move, Sabrina Carpenter has teamed up with country music legend Dolly Parton for a remix of her hit Please...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Joshi, known for her soulful voice and emotive performances, is all set to kick-start the new year with not one, but two brand-...read more
MUMBAI: Billie Eilish fans are up in arms after Beyoncé took home the coveted Album of the Year award at this year’s Grammys, marking her first win...read more