Benny Dayal, Romy, Asees Kaur, and Clinton Cerejo collaborate for ‘How are you’

MUMBAI: Get ready for a delightful dose of love, music, and chaos as Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi reveal the latest track, How Are You, from their much-anticipated wedding-themed action-comedy, Dhoom Dhaam. The film, directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, boasts a vibrant music album curated by Panorama Music and is set to premiere globally on Netflix on February 14, 2025, making this Valentine’s Day extra special.

The enchanting new song, sung by Benny Dayal, Asees Kaur, Romy, and Clinton Cerejo, offers a melodic glimpse into the whirlwind romance between Koyal (played by Yami Gautam) and Veer (played by Pratik Gandhi). Composed by the dynamic duo Shor Police and penned by Siddhant Kaushal, How Are You blends infectious beats with heartfelt lyrics, capturing the essence of a couple navigating the chaos of a shotgun wedding.

The song narrates Koyal and Veer’s unconventional journey as they discover more about each other through social media while barely finding time to connect in person amid hectic wedding preparations. The playful yet relatable narrative promises to strike a chord with audiences, highlighting the complexities and humorous moments that come with modern relationships.

Rajesh Menon, CEO of Panorama Music, shared, “At Panorama Music, we are always thrilled to present music that strikes a chord with listeners. How Are You beautifully encapsulates the chaos and charm of love, brought to life by a talented team of composers and singers. We believe it will resonate deeply with audiences and become a memorable part of the Dhoom Dhaam experience."

Composer Shor Police, said, “Creating How Are You was a joyful experience. We wanted to blend fun and emotion, perfectly reflecting the movie’s vibrant energy.”

As the premiere date approaches, audiences can look forward to a film that promises a perfect blend of romance, action, and comedy, making Dhoom Dhaam a must-watch Valentine’s Day treat.