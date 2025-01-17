Trailblazing producer Knock2 unveils highly-anticipated debut LP nolimit

MUMBAI: Ascending electronic producer Knock2 has unveiled his long-anticipated debut album, nolimit - a 17-track, genre-defying odyssey that caps off a breakout 2024 for the San Diego-native. The banner year that saw the 25-year-old artist deliver a legendary b2b with RL Grime at Ultra Music Festival, command a packed Coachella set as half of ISOKNOCK, and sell-out the self-produced, two-night San Diego 4EVR festival - an event contributing to ISOKNOCK’s total of 50k tickets sold in California in 2024. These accomplishments have set the stage for 2025, where fans can now immerse themselves in the nolimit universe - an album experience that encapsulates Knock2’s unique mastery of blending festival-ready bombast with intricate, experimental production.

Since the height of the electronic music boom, the dance scene has witnessed young fans lean away from festival grandeur into more niche, Internet-based communities - at least until Knock2's arrival. In the years following his ubiquitous smash hit "dashstar*", Knock2 has become a global sensation, breaking out of his local San Diego and SoundCloud circles onto international Main Stages. As a result, Knock2 has injected fresh blood into electronic music and attracted a cohort of young fans in the process - taking the torch from his big room predecessors to ensure the culture of large-scale electronic music endures for future generations.

The nolimit LP is the culmination of this cultural revival. The album’s tracklist combines vintage progressive and electro house with Y2K pop influences, infusing those elements with boundary-pushing, hip-hop-inspired sonics. Additionally, the album’s expansive rollout has rewarded fans with an immersive, unfolding narrative and retro-futuristic visual palette. The result: a full-length, multimedia project that merges digital and real-life realities, drawing in newer dance music fans while encouraging them to experience the album at the biggest stages possible.

Inside the nolimit Multiverse: Key Interactive Elements

1. nolimitmuzik.net - a unique interface that’s a cross between an old-school Windows media player, Nintendo Gameboy, and portable radio. Leading up to nolimit, different stations have transmitted snippets of audio from the album

2. LP release day video

3. Dash Generator - A generator that allows fans to customize their own version of Dash, the faceless mascot of the nolimit universe

4. “hold my hand” music video - a video for nolimit’s second single, directed by 3D animator Alec West in his trademark, low-poly animation style

“come aliv3” visual teaser - one of many promo bumps that fleshed out the nolimit visual world

Fans got their first taste of the nolimit universe with three anthemic singles: “feel U luv me” (press release), “hold my hand” (press release), and the RL Grime collaboration “come aliv3” (press release) - tracks that revitalize, early 2010s electronic music aesthetics within a fully singular, contemporary context.

This sonic ethos extends across the rest of nolimit’s tracklist. On “crank the bass, play the muzik” and “shake!the!city!” Knock2 blends infectiously catchy vocals with blazing, progressive-inspired chord progressions and incendiary house beats. On “dance or dead,” Knock2 enlists Thai pop sensation MILLI for a Miami Bass banger that infuses fiery vocal deliveries with explosive hip-hop-inspired production.

The genre-blending continues with drum n’ bass on “select@” and techno/hardstyle on “shyne 4 me”, a massive collaboration between producer Holly, rapper Warren Hue, and vocalist PIAO. On “my melody,” featuring Sophia Gripari, Knock2 taps into his jungle sensibilities for an elegant, soft-spoken pop song; and on the eponymous LP closer, the artist delivers an epic conclusion with his signature melodic production seeped in a cinematic atmosphere.

The nolimit LP and accompanying visuals embody a DIY, renegade aesthetic - a stark visual style that tells the story of Dash, a character who hosts a pirate radio station in a dystopian world where loud electronic music has been outlawed.

Fans can experience this immersive, interactive world firsthand during the global ‘Knock2: nolimit TOUR,’ which kicks off in Vancouver, British Columbia in February 2025. Featuring brand new stage production titled “The Stack,” the tour will see Knock2 take center stage at acclaimed venues such as Terminal 5 in New York City, Mission Ballroom in Denver, Radius in Chicago, and many more - providing fans with a live show that reflects the bold spirit of the nolimit era.