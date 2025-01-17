Dhanda Nyoliwala and Xvir Grewal drop a Punjabi-Haryanvi single 'Charche'

MUMBAI: Get ready to vibe with 'Charche', a next-level banger that’s all about turning heads and living your best life! This groundbreaking track is a lit collab between Punjab’s very own Xvir Grewal and Haryanvi rap sensation Dhanda Nyoliwala. Blending the best of Punjabi and Haryanvi hip-hop, “Charche” is the anthem for everyone who knows how to make waves and isn’t afraid to flaunt it. With Dhanda’s signature rap style in Haryanvi and Xvir bringing that Punjabi swag, this track has a straight-up vibe.
'Charche' is a statement. It’s about owning who you are, embracing the spotlight, and not sweating the chatter. So, whether you're flexing your fit or just being your unapologetic self, this track is your new hype anthem” says Xvir Grewal.
Dhanda Nyoliwala says 'Charche' is for the ones living loud, proud, and unapologetic. We’re here to show the world that when you’re doing it big, people will talk—and we love it! This collab with Xvir Grewal is about repping our roots, owning our grind, and letting everyone know we’re here to stay. So, let the charche begin”
