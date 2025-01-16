Amit Tandon launches new Punjabi single, 'Attach'

Acclaimed singer and performer Amit Tandon is back with his latest Punjabi single, 'Attach', a heartfelt romantic anthem. Known for his versatility across musical genres, Attach is a love song with a sweet melody to it, featuring Simran Nerurkar. Amit teamed up with the talented Sarrb renowned for hits like Kamlee, Zulfaan, and Relation for the music composition.
Reflecting on his approach to 'Attach', Amit explains, "In the past, my Punjabi songs featured simpler, urban Punjabi lyrics- what I call 'bubble gum Punjabi.' With this track, I wanted to delve deeper into authentic Punjabi language and emotions. Attach is not just another love song; it’s a heartfelt promise. This song conveys the love and commitment a man has towards his woman, promising to love, cherish, protect, and always make her feel special. It’s the perfect song for a first date or a proposal."
The music video features rising actress Simran Nerurkar. Simran shared, "Working on 'Attach' was an incredible experience. The song’s message of love and devotion is something everyone can relate to, and being part of this journey with Amit and the team was truly special. I’m thrilled to see how audiences connect with it."
Directed by Delhi-based filmmaker Mayank Goswami, the music video for Attach is a visual treat. Set against the backdrop of a picturesque Greek and Portuguese-style bungalow in New Delhi, the video captures the intimate moments of love and a heartfelt proposal. Attach is more than just a song; it’s an experience. Whether it’s the perfect soundtrack to a proposal or a cherished first date, Amit Tandon’s latest single promises to leave a lasting impression on listeners.
