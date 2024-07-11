Pop singer Shivangi Sharma and 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' fame actor-singer Amit Tandon release new song 'Ishq Dawa'

MUMBAI: Pop singer Shivangi Sharma and renowned singer-actor Amit Tandon have released a new music video titled "Ishq Dawa," which delves into the complexities of modern relationships. The song, sung by both artists, has been released under the label Amit Tandon Music.
Shivangi Sharma, best known for her hit songs "Party Party" with DJ Bravo and "Same Old Lies," shared her excitement about the new release. "I am quite excited because it’s my first proper Punjabi track, and I have wanted to do a Punjabi number for a long time. I can’t wait to see the reaction of my audience and folks. Since my family already liked the vibe of the song, I am pretty sure that other people will love it too," she said.
Amit Tandon, who rose to fame with Indian Idol 1 and has starred in popular TV shows like "Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki," "Kaisa Ye Pyaar Hai," and "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein," provided insight into the song's theme. "'Ishq Dawa' is a song that visually and audibly describes what happens to many real-life couples who may initially be in love but over time, differences creep in and make the relationship unbearable. It's a song that everyone who has felt this way can relate to without it sounding preachy. It's just raw and real emotion."
"Ishq Dawa" promises to be a touching and relatable portrayal of modern relationships, brought to life by the talents of Shivangi Sharma and Amit Tandon.
