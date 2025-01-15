Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth bring Waseem Barelvi’s poetry to life with their latest song ‘Maine Muddat Se’

MUMBAI: The renowned mother-son duo of Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth are back with the release of their latest single, a beautiful fusion of soulful poetry and smooth jazz music, titled ‘Maine Muddat Se’, which simply translates to “For A Long Time”. The song is a poignant and introspective “nazm” composed and performed by Kavita Seth, produced by Kanishk Seth, and penned by the legendary poet Waseem Barelvi.

The poem, which has been reimagined as a song by the artists explores the internal journey of a person who, after days of longing and striving, finally attempts to drift into sleep and dream of achieving the surreal, elusive desires of their heart. With its smooth melodies and evocative words, ‘Maine Muddat Se’ gracefully encapsulates the delicate balance between hope, dreams, and the unspoken struggles that accompany them.

Talking about the song, Kavita Seth says, “‘Maine Muddat Se’ is a very beautiful poem, written by Waseem Barelvi Ji. When I was reading his book, my eyes suddenly fell upon this poem and I was completely lost in my thoughts as I read it. The way he has expressed it, capturing what goes on in the minds of people, felt incredibly beautiful to me that I felt I must share it. Every single line is so dreamy. It resonates deeply with anyone who steps out of their hometown and struggles in a new place – the journeys they undertake, what they experience. There’s a certain grace and elegance to poetry and shayari that shines through in this poem. Waseem Sahab’s works always reflect this beauty. While I love all his ghazals and poems, this one is among my favourites.”

Sharing his thoughts on releasing this track, Kanishk Seth shares, “When I heard ‘Maine Muddat Se’ for the first time, the poem touched me very deeply. While my mom had made a beautiful composition of the poem, I thought producing the song in a very smooth jazz style would make it sound really good, and I am so happy with how the output has turned out to be. Fusing electronic music with Indian classical/semi-classical music has been my forte, but this is the first time I’ve experimented with jazz music and I really hope people enjoy this creation.”

The track is now available for listening across leading streaming platforms along with a music video that is set for release on Kanishk’s official YouTube channel. With a gentle yet intricate jazz arrangement accompanied with dreamy lyrics, the song creates an ethereal listening experience amplifying the sense of yearning and contemplation.

About Kanishk Seth

Kanishk Seth is an artist, producer, composer and singer. His work is a balanced fusion of modern electronic music and Indian Classical compositions. Visually-driven, his songs are always accompanied by music videos that are refreshing and conceptually diverse.

Born into an illustrious musical family, Kanishk has composed, produced and sung over 100 songs for all kinds of mediums – feature films, ads, music videos, albums and singles. He made his musical debut in 2014 when he released ‘Trance With Khusrow’, the world's first Sufi-Electronic album with Sony Music India. The album was nominated alongside Grammy award winner A.R. Rahman in the Best Fusion category at the Great Indian Music Academy Awards in 2015.

With three TEDx talks, numerous award nominations, an international film and 100+ live concerts across countries including a performance that received a standing ovation at Jashn-e-Rekhta, the world’s biggest Urdu festival, Kanishk is an artist that is revolutionising the Indian music space with his modern sound taking Indian music across the globe.

His original single ‘Rangi Saari’ released in 2020 has organically garnered more than 100 million on all streaming platforms. The same song has also been remastered for the Bollywood film ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ in 2022 and has now more than 200 million streams digitally across platforms. The song was also nominated at the esteemed IIFA awards under the ‘Best Music Album’ (2022) category along with Kanishk being nominated for the ‘Best Singer’ category. His recent body of work also includes his EP ‘Surmayi’ and singles like ‘Saanware Aijaiyo’, ‘Ki Jaana’, ‘Aane Ko Hai Khaab’ and ‘Jhinjhoti’, that have beautifully complemented poetry-style lyrics with distinct eye-catching visuals along with his upcoming project with Coke Studio Bharat Season 2.

Kanishk’s body of work stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to artistic innovation. Each composition is a melodic and lyrical journey that transcends the realms of time and space, inviting listeners to immerse themselves in the sublime beauty of his musical tapestry.