Times Music and the Nandy Sisters embark on a thrilling new creative collaboration

MUMBAI: Times Music proudly announces an exciting partnership with the immensely popular, Antara and Ankita Nandy, popularly known as the Nandy Sisters. The classically trained singers have become renowned performers, sung for TV series, shows, jingles, and made their entry into Bollywood with Antara’s major break in ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ followed by ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II’ by A.R. Rahman and Mani Ratnam, alongside their Tollywood debut with ‘Raktabeej’ directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy.

The Nandy Sisters rose to global fame with The Balcony Concert in 2019, blending regional and contemporary tunes. Praised by icons like A.R. Rahman, Sonu Nigam, and Shankar Mahadevan they’ve delivered 173 virtual shows, viral hits like Unholy x Wajle Ki Bara with Rani Ko-HE-Nur, Flowers x Bloody Mary, and a tribute to Heeramandi.

In 2024, their debut releases by Times Music produced an array of outstanding hits, including the Bengali folk sensation Fagunero Mononaye 2.0 (17M+ views), the festive favorite O Menoka O Menoka (5M+ views), the devotional Maa Kali Mahakali, and the energetic dance track Mera Ghoongta, further showcasing their versatility and wide appeal.

Mr. Mandar Thakur, CEO of Times Music, said, "We are thrilled to welcome the Nandy Sisters to the Times Music family and look forward to an exciting ride."

The Nandy Sisters shared, “When we started uploading videos from our Pune balcony, Times Music was the first to believe in us, creating our first music video that same year. They've supported us through our biggest Bengali hits, film debut, and Hindi releases. We’re excited to continue this creative journey with them as our extended family.”

Stay tuned for more exciting collaborations as Times Music and the Nandy Sisters continue to create unforgettable musical experiences.