A.R. Rahman, Badshah, Dhvani Bhanushali to headline Mysore Dussehra

MUMBAI: Pop star Dhvani Bhanushali is all set to headline this year’s prestigious Mysore Dussehra, sharing the spotlight with musical legends like A.R. Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah. Known for her powerful vocals and chart-topping hits, Bhanushali will take the stage on 7th October, bringing her energetic performance and fan-favourite tracks to one of India's most celebrated cultural festivals.

Dhvani Bhanushali states, “ I'm thrilled to be sharing the stage with such incredible artists. Mysore Dussehra is a special occasion, and I can't wait to perform for the enthusiastic crowd. I'm truly humbled to be sharing the stage with such legendary artists. As a young pop star, it's an incredible opportunity to learn and perform alongside musical icons.”

This year’s musical lineup promises to be unforgettable. It kicks off on 6th October with the soulful performance of Shreya Ghoshal, setting the tone for the days ahead. Dhvani, the youth icon and pop sensation, will headline the following day, 7th October, delivering an exciting performance. On 8th October, rap superstar Badshah will bring his signature beats and electrifying presence to the festival. The grand finale on 9th October will see the legendary A.R. Rahman taking the stage, promising a spectacular closing act.