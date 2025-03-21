RadioandMusic
News |  21 Mar 2025 11:48 |  By RnMTeam

SS Thaman on his journey with legends: Learning from A.R. Rahman, Harris Jayaraj, Mani Sharma and Devi Sri Prasad

MUMBAI: SS Thaman, one of the biggest hitmakers in Indian music today, recently opened up about his early days in the industry and the invaluable experience of working alongside legends like A.R. Rahman, Harris Jayaraj, Mani Sharma, and Devi Sri Prasad. Looking back, he shared how those years shaped his journey from being a rhythm programmer to becoming one of the most sought-after composers in the industry.

"We were so lucky to be assistants to such legends," Thaman recalled. "Back then, A.R. Rahman sir—who was still known as Dilip—was already ahead of his time. He introduced sampling instruments, brought in the latest English technology, and even got computers into studios when no one else had. People were amazed at how he was pulling sounds from all over the world and blending them into Indian music. It was inspiring to watch."

He also spoke about the incredible lineup of musicians who started their journeys around the same time. "AR Rahman sir became a music director in 1991, Mani Sharma sir in 1995, Harris Jayaraj in 1999, DSP in 2000, and I finally debuted in 2008. We were all learning together, growing in our own ways, and it was an exciting time."

Thaman admitted that his path took longer because of his background in rhythm programming. "I was never a keyboard player—I was always about beats and energy. My tunes were loud, rhythmic, and intense, so I had to refine my sound before stepping into full-time composing. It took time, but that experience made me who I am today."

Now, with years of experience and a strong team by his side, Thaman is all set to start his own music label. He wants to create music that stays true to his roots and connects with people on a deeper level. “It’s the right time. I have the right people with me, and I want to build something meaningful,” he said with a smile.

