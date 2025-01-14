RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jan 2025 12:51 |  By RnMTeam

SOI Spring 2025: A spectacular season featuring two legendary conductors and over 200 musicians

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s premier arts and cultural institution, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), is delighted to announce the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) Spring 2025 Season, to be held from January 25th to February 15th, 2025. The Season includes five promising concerts including two extraordinary opera galas, making it one of the most unique Western Classical Music experiences in India. The Spring 2025 Season will mark the third time return of legendary conductor Maestro Zubin Mehta and witness the debut of acclaimed British conductor Sir Mark Elder.

The SOI Spring 2025 Season opens with Maestro Zubin Mehta, who will join renowned classical pianist Alexander Gadjiev, to perform Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2. The second concert of the season features two contrasting symphonic works: Haydn’s Symphony No. 104 ("London") paired with Mahler’s monumental Symphony No. 5, that evokes powerful emotions.

The Opera Gala evenings on the 7th and the 9th of February will be a musical treat for concertgoers, featuring more than 200musicians on the stage performing d excerpts from two of the most popular operas ever written, ‘Carmen’ and La Traviata. Considered one of the greatest tragic operas of the nineteenth century, Carmen conveys the story of the irresistibly fascinating gypsy girl who deserts her soldier lover for a strutting bullfighter through risqué themes and violence in a Spanish setting. Verdi’s La Traviata is a romantic tragedy about Parisian courtesan, Violetta, who attempts to leave the life she knows behind, to try and finally find true love.These operatic gems will be brought to life by some great voices, including Roberta Mantegna (soprano), Olesya Petrova (mezzo-soprano), Luciano Ganci (tenor), and George Petean (baritone), alongside Mumbai based choir – Living Voices and The Singing Tree Choir of the Mehli Mehta Music Foundation.

The final concert of the Spring 2025 Season will be conducted by Sir Mark Elder, one ofBritain’s most acclaimed conductors and Conductor Emeritus of The Hallé Orchestra with 63 appearances at the BBC Proms. The concert begins with the Overture to Oberon from the romantic opera by Weber followed by the triple creation of Overture, Scherzo and Finale of Schumann’s symphonic work for orchestra, which has an overall light and friendly character. The concert culminates with one of Beethoven’s most celebrated works, the Eroica Symphony, a composition celebrating the memory of a great man – making revolution personal. Join us at the NCPA for an unmatched orchestral and operatic experience this Spring.

Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) Spring 2025 Season details

Date & Time

Venue

Programme

 

 

 

25 January’25, 7pm - Saturday

 

 

 

 

Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA

 

Zubin Mehta, Conductor

Alexander Gadjiev, Piano

Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3, Op. 72b

Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2, Op. 21

Dvorak: Symphony No. 7, Op. 70

 

 

 

01 February’25, 7pm - Saturday

 

 

 

Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA

 

Zubin Mehta, Conductor

Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36

 

 

 

 

 

 

07 February’25, 7pm - Friday

 

 

 

 

 

Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA

 

Zubin Mehta, Conductor

Roberta Mantegna, Soprano

Olesya Petrova, Mezzo-Soprano

Luciano Ganci, Tenor

George Petean, Baritone

OPERA GALA

BIZET: Excerpts from Carmen

VERDI: Excerpts from La Traviata

 

09 February’25, 5pm - Sunday

 

 

 

 

Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA

Zubin Mehta, Conductor

Roberta Mantegna, Soprano

Olesya Petrova, Mezzo-Soprano

Luciano Ganci, Tenor

George Petean, Baritone

OPERA GALA

BIZET: Excerpts from Carmen

VERDI: Excerpts from La Traviata

 

 

 

15 February’25, 7pm - Friday

 

 

 

Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA

 

Sir Mark Elder, Conductor

Weber: Overture to Oberon

Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3, Op. 55 “Eroica”

 

Tags
National Center Performing Arts Zubin Mehta music Songs
Related news
 | 15 Jan 2025

Toronto's Whiskey Jack celebrates 46 years music with country-folk single "O L D" about aging and pickleball

MUMBAI: If you're fortunate enough to grow old, things begin to happen and you begin to ask yourself simple questions, like  “did I leave my keys in my wallet or in my car? Did I leave my wallet in my car or at home?

read more
 | 15 Jan 2025

BIIG PIIG narrates loss in new single 'One Way Ticket'

MUMBAI: Today, pop’s latest innovator drops brand new single ‘One Way Ticket’ via RCA Records. Acting as a musical poem of grief, the single tackles bold new territory for Biig Piig ahead of her much-anticipated debut album ‘11:11’.

read more
 | 14 Jan 2025

Saloni Thakkar starts 2025 with a chartbuster: Talks about her journey behind 'Namo Namah Shivaya'

The singer opens up about collaborating with Devi Sri Prasad, balancing independent music and playback singing, and exciting upcoming projects.

read more
 | 14 Jan 2025

Shibani Kashyap’s star-studded birthday bash lights up the night

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Shibani Kashyap celebrated her birthday in grand style with a star-studded bash that brought together the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry.

read more
 | 13 Jan 2025

Marvel Entertainment and Audible reveal trailer for the sixth and final season of Marvel's Wastelanders, a hindi Audible original podcast series

MUMBAI: Audible, a leading producer and provider of premium audio content, has today revealed the trailer for the upcoming release of the sixth and final instalment of the Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders.

read more

RnM Biz

ADA signs global distribution deal with EYP Creations Inc

MUMBAI: EYP Creations INC and ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music read more

Live Your City appoints Sheetal Birla as General Manager for India Operations

MUMBAI: Live Your City today announced the appointment of Ms.read more

Sanjay Ahire appointed Executive Director, Percept Live

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Percept Limited and the creators of ‘Sunburn’read more

A New Year Resolution for Change Makers

MUMBAI: The start of every new year is marked by resolutions — commitments for the future.read more

Pocket FM playback 2024 insights highlight a new era of entertainment

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more

top# 5 articles

1
BIIG PIIG narrates loss in new single 'One Way Ticket'

MUMBAI: Today, pop’s latest innovator drops brand new single ‘One Way Ticket’ via RCA Records. Acting as a musical poem of grief, the single tackles...read more

2
Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth bring Waseem Barelvi’s poetry to life with their latest song ‘Maine Muddat Se’

MUMBAI: The renowned mother-son duo of Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth are back with the release of their latest single, a beautiful fusion of soulful...read more

3
Toronto's Whiskey Jack celebrates 46 years music with country-folk single "O L D" about aging and pickleball

MUMBAI: If you're fortunate enough to grow old, things begin to happen and you begin to ask yourself simple questions, like  “did I leave my keys in...read more

4
Miki Berenyi trio announce debut LP 'Tripla'

MUMBAI: Miki Berenyi Trio today announce the release of their debut album Tripla due out April 4 via Bella Union and available to preorder here. A...read more

5
Saloni Thakkar starts 2025 with a chartbuster: Talks about her journey behind 'Namo Namah Shivaya'

The singer opens up about collaborating with Devi Sri Prasad, balancing independent music and playback singing, and exciting upcoming projects. read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games