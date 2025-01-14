SOI Spring 2025: A spectacular season featuring two legendary conductors and over 200 musicians

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s premier arts and cultural institution, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), is delighted to announce the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) Spring 2025 Season, to be held from January 25th to February 15th, 2025. The Season includes five promising concerts including two extraordinary opera galas, making it one of the most unique Western Classical Music experiences in India. The Spring 2025 Season will mark the third time return of legendary conductor Maestro Zubin Mehta and witness the debut of acclaimed British conductor Sir Mark Elder.

The SOI Spring 2025 Season opens with Maestro Zubin Mehta, who will join renowned classical pianist Alexander Gadjiev, to perform Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2. The second concert of the season features two contrasting symphonic works: Haydn’s Symphony No. 104 ("London") paired with Mahler’s monumental Symphony No. 5, that evokes powerful emotions.

The Opera Gala evenings on the 7th and the 9th of February will be a musical treat for concertgoers, featuring more than 200musicians on the stage performing d excerpts from two of the most popular operas ever written, ‘Carmen’ and La Traviata. Considered one of the greatest tragic operas of the nineteenth century, Carmen conveys the story of the irresistibly fascinating gypsy girl who deserts her soldier lover for a strutting bullfighter through risqué themes and violence in a Spanish setting. Verdi’s La Traviata is a romantic tragedy about Parisian courtesan, Violetta, who attempts to leave the life she knows behind, to try and finally find true love.These operatic gems will be brought to life by some great voices, including Roberta Mantegna (soprano), Olesya Petrova (mezzo-soprano), Luciano Ganci (tenor), and George Petean (baritone), alongside Mumbai based choir – Living Voices and The Singing Tree Choir of the Mehli Mehta Music Foundation.

The final concert of the Spring 2025 Season will be conducted by Sir Mark Elder, one ofBritain’s most acclaimed conductors and Conductor Emeritus of The Hallé Orchestra with 63 appearances at the BBC Proms. The concert begins with the Overture to Oberon from the romantic opera by Weber followed by the triple creation of Overture, Scherzo and Finale of Schumann’s symphonic work for orchestra, which has an overall light and friendly character. The concert culminates with one of Beethoven’s most celebrated works, the Eroica Symphony, a composition celebrating the memory of a great man – making revolution personal. Join us at the NCPA for an unmatched orchestral and operatic experience this Spring.

Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) Spring 2025 Season details: