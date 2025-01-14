RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jan 2025 12:31 |  By RnMTeam

Shibani Kashyap’s star-studded birthday bash lights up the night

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Shibani Kashyap celebrated her birthday in grand style with a star-studded bash that brought together the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry. The glamorous event, held at a plush venue in Mumbai, was a night to remember, filled with music, laughter, and unforgettable moments.

Celebrity guests, including prominent actors, musicians, and industry leaders, gathered to celebrate Shibani's special day. To name a few were Ankit Tiwari, Bhoomi Trivedi, Harmeet Singh, Manmeet Singh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Simple Kaul, Ranjit Rodricks, Hunar Gandhi, Aanu Nagyal, Kalol Das, Preeti Das, Vippin Aneja, Mona Pandey, Shubhi Chawla, Sai Bansal, Kedar Gawde, Tejaswini Kolhapuri, Harshit Rajan, Gaurav Chopra, Hrishikesh Pandey, Jimmy Felix, Samaira Paul, Masuma Patel, Dipti, Ritu Shivpuri, DJ Akbar Sami, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Rohit Verma, Lesle Lewis, Umesh Pherwani, Shweta Pherwani, Khushboo Kankan, Deepshikha Nagpal, Rajesh Khattar, Asif Merchant, Munisha Khatwani, lucky Morani, Mohammad Morani, Sandip Soparrkar, Aamir Ali, Sharbani Mukherji, Vandana Sajnani, Nivedita Basu & Many More.

The evening featured a lavish spread, and a beautifully crafted birthday cake, all in honor of the multi-talented singer.

”Celebrating another year surrounded by love, laughter, and the incredible people who make life so beautiful” Shibani Kashyap

Known for her iconic voice and charismatic presence, Shibani Kashyap’s birthday bash was a perfect reflection of her vibrant personality, leaving everyone in high spirits.

Tags
Shibani Kashyap Bhoomi Trivedi music Songs
Related news
 | 15 Jan 2025

Toronto's Whiskey Jack celebrates 46 years music with country-folk single "O L D" about aging and pickleball

MUMBAI: If you're fortunate enough to grow old, things begin to happen and you begin to ask yourself simple questions, like  “did I leave my keys in my wallet or in my car? Did I leave my wallet in my car or at home?

read more
 | 15 Jan 2025

BIIG PIIG narrates loss in new single 'One Way Ticket'

MUMBAI: Today, pop’s latest innovator drops brand new single ‘One Way Ticket’ via RCA Records. Acting as a musical poem of grief, the single tackles bold new territory for Biig Piig ahead of her much-anticipated debut album ‘11:11’.

read more
 | 14 Jan 2025

Saloni Thakkar starts 2025 with a chartbuster: Talks about her journey behind 'Namo Namah Shivaya'

The singer opens up about collaborating with Devi Sri Prasad, balancing independent music and playback singing, and exciting upcoming projects.

read more
 | 14 Jan 2025

SOI Spring 2025: A spectacular season featuring two legendary conductors and over 200 musicians

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s premier arts and cultural institution, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), is delighted to announce the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) Spring 2025 Season, to be held from January 25th to February 15th, 2025.

read more
 | 13 Jan 2025

Marvel Entertainment and Audible reveal trailer for the sixth and final season of Marvel's Wastelanders, a hindi Audible original podcast series

MUMBAI: Audible, a leading producer and provider of premium audio content, has today revealed the trailer for the upcoming release of the sixth and final instalment of the Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders.

read more

RnM Biz

ADA signs global distribution deal with EYP Creations Inc

MUMBAI: EYP Creations INC and ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music read more

Live Your City appoints Sheetal Birla as General Manager for India Operations

MUMBAI: Live Your City today announced the appointment of Ms.read more

Sanjay Ahire appointed Executive Director, Percept Live

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Percept Limited and the creators of ‘Sunburn’read more

A New Year Resolution for Change Makers

MUMBAI: The start of every new year is marked by resolutions — commitments for the future.read more

Pocket FM playback 2024 insights highlight a new era of entertainment

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
BIIG PIIG narrates loss in new single 'One Way Ticket'

MUMBAI: Today, pop’s latest innovator drops brand new single ‘One Way Ticket’ via RCA Records. Acting as a musical poem of grief, the single tackles...read more

2
Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth bring Waseem Barelvi’s poetry to life with their latest song ‘Maine Muddat Se’

MUMBAI: The renowned mother-son duo of Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth are back with the release of their latest single, a beautiful fusion of soulful...read more

3
Toronto's Whiskey Jack celebrates 46 years music with country-folk single "O L D" about aging and pickleball

MUMBAI: If you're fortunate enough to grow old, things begin to happen and you begin to ask yourself simple questions, like  “did I leave my keys in...read more

4
Miki Berenyi trio announce debut LP 'Tripla'

MUMBAI: Miki Berenyi Trio today announce the release of their debut album Tripla due out April 4 via Bella Union and available to preorder here. A...read more

5
Saloni Thakkar starts 2025 with a chartbuster: Talks about her journey behind 'Namo Namah Shivaya'

The singer opens up about collaborating with Devi Sri Prasad, balancing independent music and playback singing, and exciting upcoming projects. read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games