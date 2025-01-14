Shibani Kashyap’s star-studded birthday bash lights up the night

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Shibani Kashyap celebrated her birthday in grand style with a star-studded bash that brought together the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry. The glamorous event, held at a plush venue in Mumbai, was a night to remember, filled with music, laughter, and unforgettable moments.
Celebrity guests, including prominent actors, musicians, and industry leaders, gathered to celebrate Shibani's special day. To name a few were Ankit Tiwari, Bhoomi Trivedi, Harmeet Singh, Manmeet Singh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Simple Kaul, Ranjit Rodricks, Hunar Gandhi, Aanu Nagyal, Kalol Das, Preeti Das, Vippin Aneja, Mona Pandey, Shubhi Chawla, Sai Bansal, Kedar Gawde, Tejaswini Kolhapuri, Harshit Rajan, Gaurav Chopra, Hrishikesh Pandey, Jimmy Felix, Samaira Paul, Masuma Patel, Dipti, Ritu Shivpuri, DJ Akbar Sami, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Rohit Verma, Lesle Lewis, Umesh Pherwani, Shweta Pherwani, Khushboo Kankan, Deepshikha Nagpal, Rajesh Khattar, Asif Merchant, Munisha Khatwani, lucky Morani, Mohammad Morani, Sandip Soparrkar, Aamir Ali, Sharbani Mukherji, Vandana Sajnani, Nivedita Basu & Many More.
The evening featured a lavish spread, and a beautifully crafted birthday cake, all in honor of the multi-talented singer.
”Celebrating another year surrounded by love, laughter, and the incredible people who make life so beautiful” Shibani Kashyap
Known for her iconic voice and charismatic presence, Shibani Kashyap’s birthday bash was a perfect reflection of her vibrant personality, leaving everyone in high spirits.
