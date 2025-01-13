Marvel Entertainment and Audible reveal trailer for the sixth and final season of Marvel's Wastelanders, a hindi Audible original podcast series

MUMBAI: Audible, a leading producer and provider of premium audio content, has today revealed the trailer for the upcoming release of the sixth and final instalment of the Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders.
The trailer opens with a showcase of our fallen Super Heroes and remnants of a fractured world that hints at the monumental battles to come. This is the last stand against encroaching darkness of the Super Villains. Fans will be captivated by the breath-taking soundscape, explosive confrontations, and moments of profound heroism as the greatest heroes unite for one final, desperate fight.
The final season, Marvel’s Wastelanders, launches in India on 22 January 2025, with Saif Ali Khan as the voice of Star-Lord, Jaideep Ahlawat as Hawkeye, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Black Widow, Sharad Kelkar as Wolverine, Ashish Vidyarthi as Doom and Yashaswini Dayama as Valeria Richards.
The six-season audio epic originally launched as an English language series in June 2021. The English language version of the final season, Marvel’s Wastelanders, was directed by Kimberly Senior. Original sound design by One Thousand Birds. Original music by Lindsay Jones. Story by Mark Waid. Written by Nick Bernardone, J Holtham, and Mark Waid.
