From Bollywood to Global: From Nikhita Gandhi, Jasleen Royal to Armaan Malik music artists who have opened concerts for International stars

MUMBAI: As the global music landscape continues to evolve, Indian artists are increasingly stepping into the spotlight, sharing stages with some of the world's most celebrated international stars. This trend not only highlights the immense talent emerging from India but also signifies a cultural exchange that enriches both local and global music scenes.From Dua Lipa, Maroon 5 to AP Dhillon and now Cold Play Indian audiences has seen a number of International artists take over the stage with their amazing concerts and interestingly many Indian artists have made a mark as they opened the concerts of these International artists.
Here’s a look at 5 Indian artists who have opened the concerts for International music artists.
Jasleen Royal - Coldplay
In a groundbreaking moment for Indian music, Jasleen Royal is set to open for Coldplay during their highly anticipated "Music of the Spheres" India tour. This remarkable achievement marks her as the first Indian artist to take the stage as an opener for the iconic British rock band, a milestone that highlights her rising prominence in the global music scene.
Nikhita Gandhi - AP Dhillon
Nikhita Gandhi dazzled the stage and captivated the audience as she opened for AP Dhillon during his much-anticipated Brownpoint India Tour concert at the MMRDA Ground in Mumbai. Known for her powerful vocals and captivating stage presence, Nikhita performed a selection of her popular hits, including "Raabta," "Jugnu," and tracks from the acclaimed series Bandish Bandits, such as "Ghar Aa Mahi" and "Khaamakha."
Jonita Gandhi - Dua Lipa
Jonita Gandhi took the stage as the opening act for Dua Lipa's highly anticipated concert at the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai, part of the Zomato Feeding India initiative. Known for her captivating voice and dynamic performances, Jonita energized the crowd with her hit tracks, including "What Jhumka?" and "Gilehriyaan." With a thoughtfully curated setlist and a vibrant stage presence, Jonita successfully captivated concertgoers, paving the way for Dua Lipa's electrifying performance that followed.
Armaan Malik - ED Sheeran
The newly married singer Armaan Malik had the incredible opportunity to open for Ed Sheeran during his highly anticipated concert at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. This moment was particularly special for Armaan, as it represented the culmination of a dream that began with their collaboration on the track "2step." As he joined Sheeran on stage, the two artists electrified the audience with a performance that seamlessly blended their unique styles, showcasing Armaan's ability to infuse Indian classical elements into contemporary pop music.
Diljit Dosanjh - ED Sheeran
Diljit Dosanjh made waves as he opened for Ed Sheeran during his electrifying concert at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. This collaboration marked a historic moment, as it was the first time Ed Sheeran performed in Punjabi, thanks to Diljit’s influence and infectious energy. The audience was treated to a memorable rendition of Diljit’s hit song "Lover," where the two artists seamlessly blended their unique styles, showcasing the beauty of cultural exchange through music.
