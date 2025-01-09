RadioandMusic
News |  09 Jan 2025 14:24 |  By RnMTeam

SHEENA THAKURR releases new song "Pinjraa" – A Heartfelt Journey of Freedom and Self-Discovery

MUMBAI: Singer and songwriter Sheena Thakurr has unveiled her much-anticipated new video track, ‘Pinjraa,’ marking a milestone in her musical career. The soulful ballad, released across all major streaming platforms, has captivated listeners with its powerful lyrics, emotive melody, and wondrous video featuring a profound message of liberation.

‘Pinjraa,’ which translates to "Cage," is a deeply personal song that explores themes of breaking free from emotional constraints and embracing one's true self. The track tells the story of an individual longing for freedom, shedding the chains of self-doubt, and seeking inner peace. With her shimmering voice and poignant delivery, Sheena brings the message of the song to life, resonating with listeners who have experienced similar struggles.

The song features a beautiful fusion of contemporary beats and traditional elements, highlighting Sheena’s versatile musical style featuring musician Prince Mulla and Alok Ranjan Srivastava. The Writers’ Room had in it: Sheldon Bangera, Sheena Thakurr, Prince Mulla, Riddhi Sampat and Shashank Acharya. After the initial ideas were penned, Alok Ranjan Srivastava came on board and twisted it around to make it what it is today: an absolute masterpiece!

The haunting melody complements the theme of liberation, leaving a lasting impact on its audience. Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Sheena Thakurr shared, "Pinjraa is a reflection of my personal journey and the struggles many face when trying to break free from both: societal pressures and internal conflicts. It’s about finding the strength to escape the metaphorical cage we put ourselves in, to embrace who we truly are, and to soar toward our dreams."

She continues, "The track speaks of how we may rely on another person to help us out of our despair, but if you look deep enough, we find we are our own saviour!" With her unique sound and relatable storytelling, Sheena Thakurr has continued to build a devoted fan base. She has just started to make her mark on the music industry; but with her poetic voice and therapeutic tone, she may well become the strongest artistic voice of our times. “Pinjraa” is now available on all digital music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and more.

Pinjraa Singer SHEENA THAKURR song
