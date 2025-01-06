RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Jan 2025 14:47 |  By RnMTeam

Bryan Adams' So Happy It Hurts India tour becomes the biggest tour by an International artist in 2024

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated Indian leg of Bryan Adams' So Happy It Hurts World Tour, a joint venture between EVA Live and SG Live, concluded with resounding success, exceeding all expectations. The tour, which ran from 8th December 2024 to 17th December 2024, comprised seven sold-out shows across diverse Indian cities: Kolkata, Shillong, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Goa. This unprecedented run over 9 days and across 7 cities captivated over 1.5 lac enthusiastic fans, solidifying the tour's position as a landmark retrospective event in the Indian music scene. This tour established a new benchmark for international artists performing in India, representing the first time such an extensive itinerary was undertaken.

Marking a triumphant return for the celebrated Canadian rock icon after a six-year hiatus, each performance was a meticulously crafted experience, extending beyond a typical concert to encompass a fully immersive spectacle. The two-hour show featured a dynamic 24-song setlist meticulously curated to blend timeless classics with tracks from his recently released, Grammy-nominated fifteenth studio album, So Happy It Hurts. This carefully chosen selection ensured broad appeal, satisfying both longtime fans yearning for nostalgic favorites and newcomers eager to experience Adams' enduring artistry. During his free time, the rocker was seen visiting Victoria Memorial and Ganga Ghats in Kolkata and Mawphlang Forest in Shillong and Gateway Of India in Mumbai.

The production itself was a testament to meticulous planning and execution. A state-of-the-art stage design incorporated dramatic lighting effects and striking black-and-white backdrop, creating a dynamic visual motif that enhanced the emotional intensity of Adams’ performance. Furthermore, Adams interspersed the performance with personal anecdotes, adding a touch of intimacy and connecting more deeply with the audience. Performances by opening acts such as Ishan (Kolkata) Snow White, Blue Temptation, and LB3 Collective (Shillong), Delhi Indie Project (Gurugram), Best Kept Secret (Bengaluru, Hyderabad), Black In White (Goa) and Vidya Vox (Mumbai) were well received in every city.

Celebrities such as Mira Rajput, Raveena Tandon, Arbaaz Khan, John Abraham, Tripti Dimrii, Jonty Rhodes, Diana Penty, Meet Bros, Aamir Ali, Bhuvan Bam were spotted at his tour.

Deepak Chaudhary, Founder, EVA Live, highlighted the collaborative effort involved and said, "The seamless execution of such a large-scale tour is a tribute to the meticulous planning, tireless work ethic and collaborative spirit of our entire team, including SG Live and Bryan Adams’ dedicated management. We achieved the impossible by touring across seven states within two weeks. This achievement marks a pivotal moment for EVA Live, significantly enhancing our portfolio and strengthening our commitment to bringing exceptional international talent to the Indian market. We are immensely grateful for the support of the authorities, fans and sponsors alike."

Beyond Adams’ iconic vocal delivery and compelling stage presence, his four-piece band, featuring seasoned professionals like veteran guitarist Keith Scott and keyboardist Gary Breit, played a crucial role. Their exceptional musicianship and seamless synergy provided the perfect backing for Adams' performances, enhancing the overall impact of each concert. The setlist encompassed an impressive spectrum of his hits, including Kick Ass; Can’t Stop This Thing We Started; Somebody; 18 ’Til I Die; Please Forgive Me; Shine A Light; Take Me Back; Heaven; Go Down Rockin’; It’s Only Love; You Belong To Me; Cloud Number 9; The Only Thing That Looks Good On Me Is You; Here I Am; When You’re Gone; Always Have (Always Will); Everything I Do (I Do It For You); Back To You; So Happy It Hurts; Run To You; Summer Of ’69; Cuts Like A Knife; Straight From The Heart; All For Love, ensuring a diverse and satisfying musical experience for all.

The So Happy It Hurts India Tour, an immersive celebration of his career-spanning catalog, marked the penultimate date of a remarkable run encompassing over 200 shows. The tour, which followed the release of four projects—including the So Happy It Hurts album, his contributions to Pretty Woman – The Musical, and a sprawling two-part anthology—demonstrated Adams' enduring power and remarkable stamina, even after a career spanning decades. The tour stands as a testament to Bryan Adams' enduring appeal, illustrating his ability to connect with audiences across cultures and generations. This tour further cements his legacy as a global music icon, whose influence transcends trends and remains steadfastly powerful. The overwhelmingly positive social media reaction and the unprecedented ticket sales serve as resounding endorsements of the tour's impact.

The Bryan Adams India Tour 2024 was made possible through key partnerships with HSBC Bank (title sponsor) and Dewar’s Xperiences (powered by sponsors), and valuable support from Telangana The Heart Of Deccan (co powered by) Nissan (driven by partner), Pradhaan Air (logistics partner) Vedika (hydration partner), Starbucks (brewing partner), United Colors Of Benetton (styling partner), Limonata (refreshment partner), Society (tea partner) Grand Hyatt Goa, Leela Palaces Hotels Resorts (hospitality partner) Deltin (entertainment partner) and Zomato Live (ticketing partner). The collaborative spirit of all involved contributed significantly to the tour's unparalleled success.

Tags
Bryan Adams Zomato Live Arbaaz Khan Mira Rajput Raveena Tandon Jonty Rhodes
Related news
 | 22 Aug 2024

Bryan Adams India tour breaks records - Over 75,000 tickets sold!

MUMBAI: The excitement surrounding Canadian music icon and rock music legend Bryan Adams’ highly anticipated six-city India trek has reached fever pitch.

read more
 | 06 Aug 2024

Bryan Adams to bring 'So Happy It Hurts' tour to Kolkata

MUMBAI: In response to the unwavering love and support from Indian fans, especially those in Kolkata, global music icon Bryan Adams is thrilled to announce his highly anticipated ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour in Kolkata. The show will take place on December 8, 2024, at Aquatica, Kolkata.

read more
 | 28 Mar 2024

Classic Rock legends Honeymoon Suite keep their promises on new studio release “Alive”

MUMBAI: They’ve been racking up the sales and accolades since 1983, HONEYMOON SUITE has moved over 1 million records worldwide and won the JUNO Award for Group of the Year in 1986.

read more
 | 23 Mar 2024

Ready to paint the town red (or Blue, or Green)? Zomato Holi parties in Delhi NCR awaits!

MUMBAI: The air is thick with the scent of gujiya, and the sound of dhol beats is getting closer!

read more
 | 26 Feb 2024

Mumbai, get ready! It's time for the ‘Divine Time’ Tour!

MUMBAI: Kya bolti Mumbai ki Public? Your favourite gully boy, DIVINE is coming to your city! Saregama Live and Gully Gang bring to you DIVINE Time India 2024 with Zomato Live as the exclusive ticketing partner.

read more

RnM Biz

A New Year Resolution for Change Makers

MUMBAI: The start of every new year is marked by resolutions — commitments for the future.read more

Pocket FM playback 2024 insights highlight a new era of entertainment

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more

Sennheiser launches profile wireless: Creator’s audio multitool

MUMBAI: When creating content, preparedness, and flexibility are key, as is a versatile wirelessread more

TuneCore releases second annual report, revealing explosive growth in streaming and revenue

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned bread more

Tips Music and Sterling Reserve Music Project set to revolutionize Bollywood classics with 'Tips Take 2'

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project are set to take the music industry read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
AR Rahman and KM Music Conservatory introduce the Bharat Maestro Awards

The awards will celebrate young musicians, lifetime achievements in teaching and contributions from states to music read more

2
Bryan Adams' So Happy It Hurts India tour becomes the biggest tour by an International artist in 2024

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated Indian leg of Bryan Adams' So Happy It Hurts World Tour, a joint venture between EVA Live and SG Live, concluded with...read more

3
Progressive Collective LUNAR unveils emotional lyric video 'Spring In My Step'

MUMBAI: Sacramento, USA’s progressive metal outfit Lunar is set to release the lyric video for “Spring In My Step” to offer listeners another...read more

4
Progressive Collective LUNAR unveils emotional lyric video 'Spring In My Step'

MUMBAI: Sacramento, USA’s progressive metal outfit Lunar is set to release the lyric video for “Spring In My Step” to offer listeners another...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games