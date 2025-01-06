Bryan Adams' So Happy It Hurts India tour becomes the biggest tour by an International artist in 2024

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated Indian leg of Bryan Adams' So Happy It Hurts World Tour, a joint venture between EVA Live and SG Live, concluded with resounding success, exceeding all expectations. The tour, which ran from 8th December 2024 to 17th December 2024, comprised seven sold-out shows across diverse Indian cities: Kolkata, Shillong, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Goa. This unprecedented run over 9 days and across 7 cities captivated over 1.5 lac enthusiastic fans, solidifying the tour's position as a landmark retrospective event in the Indian music scene. This tour established a new benchmark for international artists performing in India, representing the first time such an extensive itinerary was undertaken.

Marking a triumphant return for the celebrated Canadian rock icon after a six-year hiatus, each performance was a meticulously crafted experience, extending beyond a typical concert to encompass a fully immersive spectacle. The two-hour show featured a dynamic 24-song setlist meticulously curated to blend timeless classics with tracks from his recently released, Grammy-nominated fifteenth studio album, So Happy It Hurts. This carefully chosen selection ensured broad appeal, satisfying both longtime fans yearning for nostalgic favorites and newcomers eager to experience Adams' enduring artistry. During his free time, the rocker was seen visiting Victoria Memorial and Ganga Ghats in Kolkata and Mawphlang Forest in Shillong and Gateway Of India in Mumbai.

The production itself was a testament to meticulous planning and execution. A state-of-the-art stage design incorporated dramatic lighting effects and striking black-and-white backdrop, creating a dynamic visual motif that enhanced the emotional intensity of Adams’ performance. Furthermore, Adams interspersed the performance with personal anecdotes, adding a touch of intimacy and connecting more deeply with the audience. Performances by opening acts such as Ishan (Kolkata) Snow White, Blue Temptation, and LB3 Collective (Shillong), Delhi Indie Project (Gurugram), Best Kept Secret (Bengaluru, Hyderabad), Black In White (Goa) and Vidya Vox (Mumbai) were well received in every city.

Celebrities such as Mira Rajput, Raveena Tandon, Arbaaz Khan, John Abraham, Tripti Dimrii, Jonty Rhodes, Diana Penty, Meet Bros, Aamir Ali, Bhuvan Bam were spotted at his tour.

Deepak Chaudhary, Founder, EVA Live, highlighted the collaborative effort involved and said, "The seamless execution of such a large-scale tour is a tribute to the meticulous planning, tireless work ethic and collaborative spirit of our entire team, including SG Live and Bryan Adams’ dedicated management. We achieved the impossible by touring across seven states within two weeks. This achievement marks a pivotal moment for EVA Live, significantly enhancing our portfolio and strengthening our commitment to bringing exceptional international talent to the Indian market. We are immensely grateful for the support of the authorities, fans and sponsors alike."

Beyond Adams’ iconic vocal delivery and compelling stage presence, his four-piece band, featuring seasoned professionals like veteran guitarist Keith Scott and keyboardist Gary Breit, played a crucial role. Their exceptional musicianship and seamless synergy provided the perfect backing for Adams' performances, enhancing the overall impact of each concert. The setlist encompassed an impressive spectrum of his hits, including Kick Ass; Can’t Stop This Thing We Started; Somebody; 18 ’Til I Die; Please Forgive Me; Shine A Light; Take Me Back; Heaven; Go Down Rockin’; It’s Only Love; You Belong To Me; Cloud Number 9; The Only Thing That Looks Good On Me Is You; Here I Am; When You’re Gone; Always Have (Always Will); Everything I Do (I Do It For You); Back To You; So Happy It Hurts; Run To You; Summer Of ’69; Cuts Like A Knife; Straight From The Heart; All For Love, ensuring a diverse and satisfying musical experience for all.

The So Happy It Hurts India Tour, an immersive celebration of his career-spanning catalog, marked the penultimate date of a remarkable run encompassing over 200 shows. The tour, which followed the release of four projects—including the So Happy It Hurts album, his contributions to Pretty Woman – The Musical, and a sprawling two-part anthology—demonstrated Adams' enduring power and remarkable stamina, even after a career spanning decades. The tour stands as a testament to Bryan Adams' enduring appeal, illustrating his ability to connect with audiences across cultures and generations. This tour further cements his legacy as a global music icon, whose influence transcends trends and remains steadfastly powerful. The overwhelmingly positive social media reaction and the unprecedented ticket sales serve as resounding endorsements of the tour's impact.

The Bryan Adams India Tour 2024 was made possible through key partnerships with HSBC Bank (title sponsor) and Dewar’s Xperiences (powered by sponsors), and valuable support from Telangana The Heart Of Deccan (co powered by) Nissan (driven by partner), Pradhaan Air (logistics partner) Vedika (hydration partner), Starbucks (brewing partner), United Colors Of Benetton (styling partner), Limonata (refreshment partner), Society (tea partner) Grand Hyatt Goa, Leela Palaces Hotels Resorts (hospitality partner) Deltin (entertainment partner) and Zomato Live (ticketing partner). The collaborative spirit of all involved contributed significantly to the tour's unparalleled success.