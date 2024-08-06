RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Aug 2024 15:54 |  By RnMTeam

Bryan Adams to bring 'So Happy It Hurts' tour to Kolkata

MUMBAI: In response to the unwavering love and support from Indian fans, especially those in Kolkata, global music icon Bryan Adams is thrilled to announce his highly anticipated ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour in Kolkata. The show will take place on December 8, 2024, at Aquatica, Kolkata. The city boasts a loyal and enthusiastic rock audience, supporting both established and emerging artists. This show offers Kolkata fans a chance to experience the rock legend’s electrifying energy live in concert.

Kicking off in Kolkata on December 8, the highly anticipated tour will continue to Shillong on December 10, Gurugram on December 12, Mumbai on December 13, Bengaluru on December 14, and conclude in Hyderabad on December 16.

Returning for his sixth tour in India, Bryan Adams will perform all your favorite hits, including “Summer of ’69” and “Everything I Do I Do It for You,” alongside tracks from his latest album, “So Happy It Hurts,” which has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

Tickets for all shows, including the newly added Kolkata date, will be available exclusively starting at 12 pm on August 7, 2024, on the Zomato app. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to experience the iconic rock experience! Grab your tickets today and get ready to rock with Bryan Adams this December!

Tags
Bryan Adams Everything I Do Kolkata music Songs
Related news
 | 06 Aug 2024

Grab exclusive deals on Sennheiser's premium audio range during amazon great freedom festival sale

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a German audio giant, a pioneer in audio technology, has announced attractive deals across its range of premium products during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival starting August 6 to 11, 2024 for all users, including Prime and non-Prime members. The sale is live now.

read more
 | 06 Aug 2024

BLACKPINK's 'Born Pink' concert film celebrates eight years of magic in India

MUMBAI: PVRINOX Pictures is thrilled to present the exclusive release of BLACKPINK’s WORLD TOUR: BORN PINK concert film in India this 9th August to 11th August on limited screens.

read more
 | 06 Aug 2024

Mumbai rapper KIDSHOT links up with KALAM INK and Loka on the racy, drill track ‘Aur Ek’

MUMBAI: KIDSHOT aka Rahul Khadtare’s lightning-fast rhymes may have enabled him to enter the record books, but his stinging verses are what leave an indelible impression. On his new single ‘Aur Ek’, he is joined by two equally tenacious hip-hop talents, KALAM INK and Loka.

read more
 | 06 Aug 2024

Escape Haloween, the largest Haloween music festival in the world, announces 2024 lineup and ticket details

MUMBAI: Today, Escape Halloween, the world’s largest Halloween music festival, has unveiled the lineup for its spine-chilling 13th edition.

read more
 | 06 Aug 2024

Hyukoh & Sunset rollercoaster announce Asia tour 2024 – Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok

MUMBAI: Seoul-based band HYUKOH and Taipei-based band Sunset Rollercoaster have unveiled their 2024 tour dates for the 'AAA TOUR BY HYUKOH & SUNSET ROLLERCOASTER', titled after their new collaborative album which was released last month.

read more

RnM Biz

Percept MICE wins 'President Award' from TCEB for Best MICE Agency of 2023-24

MUMBAI: Percept MICE has been honored with the prestigious 'President Award' by the Thailand Conread more

Music Industry moves- AP Dhillon ushers in new era for Punjabi Music with Republic Records partnership

MUMBAI: Global Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon (real name Amritpal Singh Dhillon) has inked aread more

BIG FM joins Indian soldiers to honour 25th kargil vijay diwar exclusively with 'Mera Dil Kargil' initiative

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt tribute to the valiant soldiers of India, BIG FM, one of the leading radioread more

QYOU Media India’s Flagship Channel Q TV brings all-new BakLOL for Indian viewers

MUMBAI: Building upon its Zara Hatke proposition, Q TV, QYOU Media India’s, Hindi General Entertread more

Tips Industries continues robust performance revenue growth 40% y-o-y and PAT Growth of 61% y-o-y

MUMBAI: Tips Industries Limited (Tips Music), a leading Indian music label which creates and monread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bryan Adams to bring 'So Happy It Hurts' tour to Kolkata

MUMBAI: In response to the unwavering love and support from Indian fans, especially those in Kolkata, global music icon Bryan Adams is thrilled to...read more

2
Escape Haloween, the largest Haloween music festival in the world, announces 2024 lineup and ticket details

MUMBAI: Today, Escape Halloween, the world’s largest Halloween music festival, has unveiled the lineup for its spine-chilling 13th edition....read more

3
Grab exclusive deals on Sennheiser's premium audio range during amazon great freedom festival sale

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a German audio giant, a pioneer in audio technology, has announced attractive deals across its range of premium products during...read more

4
Mumbai rapper KIDSHOT links up with KALAM INK and Loka on the racy, drill track ‘Aur Ek’

MUMBAI: KIDSHOT aka Rahul Khadtare’s lightning-fast rhymes may have enabled him to enter the record books, but his stinging verses are what leave an...read more

5
XG sell-out Shanghai Performance as new single sees global chart success

MUMBAI: XG's world tour, which has seen a surge in sold-out tickets, experienced a rapid sell-out for their Shanghai performance, with over 160,000...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games