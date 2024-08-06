Bryan Adams to bring 'So Happy It Hurts' tour to Kolkata

MUMBAI: In response to the unwavering love and support from Indian fans, especially those in Kolkata, global music icon Bryan Adams is thrilled to announce his highly anticipated ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour in Kolkata. The show will take place on December 8, 2024, at Aquatica, Kolkata. The city boasts a loyal and enthusiastic rock audience, supporting both established and emerging artists. This show offers Kolkata fans a chance to experience the rock legend’s electrifying energy live in concert.
Kicking off in Kolkata on December 8, the highly anticipated tour will continue to Shillong on December 10, Gurugram on December 12, Mumbai on December 13, Bengaluru on December 14, and conclude in Hyderabad on December 16.
Returning for his sixth tour in India, Bryan Adams will perform all your favorite hits, including “Summer of ’69” and “Everything I Do I Do It for You,” alongside tracks from his latest album, “So Happy It Hurts,” which has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.
Tickets for all shows, including the newly added Kolkata date, will be available exclusively starting at 12 pm on August 7, 2024, on the Zomato app. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to experience the iconic rock experience! Grab your tickets today and get ready to rock with Bryan Adams this December!
