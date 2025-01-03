Experience Love and Longing with Heer from Fateh, Sung by Vishal Mishra and Asees Kaur – Out Now!

MUMBAI: Heer, the heartwarming melody of love from the much-anticipated film Fateh, is now out, promising to tug at the heartstrings of listeners. Sung soulfully by the immensely talented Vishal Mishra and Asees Kaur, the song beautifully explores the bittersweet emotions of love, longing, and the enduring hope that keeps two souls connected even when apart. Picturized on Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez, Heer captures the poignant tale of two lovers navigating the distance between them. Their heartfelt performances breathe life into the aching yet hopeful narrative of the song, making it a must-add to every playlist. Singer Vishal Mishra, celebrated for his romantic ballads, shared, "Heer is not a regular love song. Its melody, lyrics, and every beat embody the essence of longing. Asees' voice adds an unparalleled beauty to it. I hope this song transcends boundaries and touches every heart." Asees Kaur a celebrated playback singer known for her soulful voice and versatility added, "Collaborating with Vishal and Shabbir Ahmed on this magical song was very special. This song captures the raw emotions of love and longing, and I believe we’ve created something magical. Heer is close to our hearts, and we hope it gets all the love it deserves." Composed by Shabbir Ahmed, with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and Ajay Pal Sharma, and music produced by Shabbir Ahmed, Heer is a perfect blend of heartfelt poetry and enchanting melody. Produced by Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions and Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios, with co-producer Ajay Dhama, Fateh is a gripping action film that delves into courage, resilience, and the fight against cybercrime. The film is slated for release on January 10, 2025. 'Heer' is now streaming on all major music platforms.
