News |  03 Jan 2025 11:48 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan Malik ties the knot with Aashna Shroff: A musical union

MUMBAI: In a beautiful blend of music and love, singer Armaan Malik has married social media influencer Aashna Shroff in an intimate ceremony. The couple, who have been dating for several years, exchanged vows in the presence of close family and friends.

Armaan Malik, known for his soulful voice and hit songs like "Tumhe Apna Banane Ka" and "Naina", has been open about his relationship with Aashna on social media. The couple's love story has been a subject of interest among fans, who have been eagerly awaiting their union.

Aashna Shroff, a popular social media influencer, has been a constant support to Armaan throughout his career. Her presence has been felt at various music events and concerts, where she has cheered him on from the front row.

The wedding ceremony, which took place on [date], was a private affair with only close family and friends in attendance. The couple opted for a traditional Indian wedding, with Armaan dressed in a elegant sherwani and Aashna looking stunning in a beautiful lehenga.

As news of their wedding spread, fans and well-wishers took to social media to congratulate the couple. Armaan's music industry colleagues, including composers and singers, also extended their warm wishes to the newlyweds.

Armaan and Aashna's love story is a testament to the power of true love and commitment. As they begin their new journey together, fans can't wait to see what the future holds for this talented couple.

Congratulations to Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff on their wedding!

