A grand tribute concert to the legendary Mohammad Rafi on his 100th birth anniversary

MUMBAI: In celebration of the eternal legacy of the legendary playback singer Mohammad Rafi, a grand tribute concert is set to take place on *24th December 2024* at *Balgandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra*. The event marks the centenary of Rafi Sahab’s birth and is poised to be a spectacular evening of soulful music, paying homage to the timeless melodies he created.

The tribute concert will feature the *ace music composer and singer Samarpit Golani, who will perform Rafi Sahab’s iconic songs with a grand symphony orchestra, elevating the experience to a truly cinematic level. Joining him on stage will be a talented ensemble of renowned playback singers, including **Aanandi Joshi, **Saregama Winner Ishita Vishwakarma, and **Ravee Mishrra, known for his popular tracks in the movie *Saaho.

The event is *presented by Badi Picture Entertainment, with **Kothari Fabrics* as the *powered by* sponsor. Special thanks to *Shrinivas Sugandhalay* for their support as sponsors. Our esteemed *media partner* is *UFO Movies, and the **FM partner* for the event is *Big FM. The event will be **co-managed by Paramount*.

This unforgettable evening will showcase the rich, soulful, and versatile music of Mohammad Rafi, with renditions of his most beloved songs, evoking memories of the golden era of Bollywood music. The tribute concert promises to be a fitting celebration of one of the greatest voices in Indian music history, leaving fans and music lovers spellbound.

*Event Details:*

- *Date:* 24th December 2024

- *Venue:* Balgandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra

- *Time:* 7:00 PM onwards

We invite the media and the public to join us in commemorating the life and legacy of the legendary Mohammad Rafi, an evening that promises to be a beautiful tribute to his extraordinary contribution to Indian music.