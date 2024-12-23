RadioandMusic
News |  23 Dec 2024 17:29 |  By RnMTeam

Parwez K Photography and Approach Entertainment launch poster of singer Mujeeb Ul Hassan’s upcoming music video 'Laagi Choote Na' in New Delhi

MUMBAI: Parwez K Photography, in collaboration with the award-winning entertainment company Approach Entertainment, officially unveiled the poster of the highly anticipated music video Laagi Choote Na at a grand event in New Delhi. The music video, featuring celebrated singer Mujeeb Ul Hassan, is slated for release on 25th December under the UFI Music label.

The unveiling event was attended by prominent figures from the music and entertainment industry, along with media personnel and fans. The poster of Laagi Choote Na captures the essence of the soulful track, promising a visual and emotional treat for audiences worldwide.

Speaking at the event, Mujeeb Ul Hassan shared his excitement, saying, “Revealing the poster of Laagi Choote Na in New Delhi feels amazing. This song holds a special place in my heart, and the poster beautifully captures its emotional depth. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the full video this Christmas.”

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/TkuhoKLoKb0

The romantic track, composed by Aamir Ali, features heartfelt lyrics and is accompanied by stunning visuals directed by Mujeeb Ul Hassan himself. The music video stars Kashish and Arjun, whose performances are set to bring the story to life.

Khustar Parwez, producer of the video and founder of Parwez K Photography, remarked, “This poster launch marks the beginning of an exciting journey for Laagi Choote Na. The music video is a labor of love, and I’m thrilled to see it resonate with audiences even before its release.”

Sonu Tyagi, co-producer of the video and founder of Approach Entertainment, added, “The poster reflects the heart and soul of this project. It’s an honor to work with such talented artists and creatives, and I’m confident that Laagi Choote Na will leave a lasting impact on music lovers everywhere.”

The unveiling event also featured a sneak peek of the music video, further building anticipation among the attendees. Laagi Choote Na promises to strike a chord with listeners through its timeless themes of love and connection, making it a perfect addition to the festive season.

Parwez K Photography, established by Khustar Parwez in 2005, has been a pioneer in the realm of creative productions, offering exceptional expertise in photography and videography. With an impressive portfolio spanning real estate, interiors, product, and lifestyle photography, the company consistently delivers impactful visual content that resonates with audiences.

Approach Entertainment, under the leadership of award-winning filmmaker and writer Sonu Tyagi, has cemented its position as a leading name in celebrity and artist management, film production, and entertainment marketing. The company’s dedication to high-quality productions and innovative marketing strategies has earned it numerous accolades, including the Biz India Award and Service Excellence Award. Approach Entertainment operates across major cities, including Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Goa, Chandigarh, and Dehradun.

Mujeeb Ul Hassan, a celebrated singer, producer, and filmmaker, has made a remarkable impact in the entertainment industry. Known for his soulful voice and artistic versatility, he has received recognition at prestigious platforms such as the Cannes Film Festival and international circuits in the UK.

Parwez K Photography has consistently led the way in visual storytelling, earning acclaim for its excellence in real estate, interiors, architecture, and lifestyle photography. The company’s dynamic and award-winning work continues to set new benchmarks in the industry.

Since its inception in 2004, Approach Entertainment has excelled in Celebrity Management, Films Productions, Advertising & Corporate Films Productions, Films Marketing, Events and entertainment marketing. Guided by Sonu Tyagi’s vision, the company has established itself as a trailblazer in the entertainment world.

The highly anticipated music video Laagi Choote Na will be available on all digital platforms starting 25th December. Just in time for the festive season, the song is poised to captivate couples and music enthusiasts with its soulful melody and heartfelt visuals, offering a refreshing departure from conventional music trends.

