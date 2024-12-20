Shruti Haasan strikes a chord with fans: A Year-end musical treat that resonates deeply

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan who has carved a unique niche for herself by effortlessly juggling between her films and music, has given the perfect gift to her fans. The actress recently dropped her latest track on Instagram giving her fans and followers the perfect year end gift. The post has Shruti singing in her inimitable style while playing the piano, showcasing her creative flair and prowess as a musician. Shruti, being a singer-songwriter and talking about mental health, always channels her inner emotions into music, and the fans’ comments reflect that they relate to it. Currently busy shooting for Coolie alongside superstar Rajinikanth, Shruti has been utilizing her free time to channel her creativity into music. Her ability to juggle multiple creative outlets is a testament to her commitment as an artist. Her music has always been distinct and creative and has stood out among the plethora of soundtracks out there. Her previous songs, Monster Machine and Inimel were instant hit and remain fan favourites till date. With her latest Instagram release, Shruti not only reinforces her reputation as a multi-talented performer but also leaves fans eagerly anticipating more from her musical repertoire.