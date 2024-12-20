Charli xcx invites Troye Sivan back to Primavera Sound Barcelona and turns her performance into the only European show of ‘Charli xcx and Troye Sivan Present: SWEAT’

MUMBAI: Charli xcx today announces that Troye Sivan will be returning to Barcelona to join her at Primavera Sound Barcelona 2025, providing a unique opportunity for fans to experience the ‘Charli xcx & Troye Sivan Present: SWEAT’ tour in Europe.
After a sold-out joint tour of 22 dates in North America last autumn, the British and Australian artists will unleash the full power of their acclaimed SWEAT tour on Thursday 5th June at the Parc del Fòrum.
On the hottest tour of the year, Charli xcx and Troye Sivan received rave reviews for their innovative performance, incorporating lighting techniques into their high energy setlist that transported fans into an underground nightclub and paired perfectly with the industrial set design.
The performance represents a full circle moment after both artists performed separately at the festival in 2024 and the invitation from Charli to Troye only adds further firepower to an already incredible line-up, including the three immense headliners; Charli herself, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan. The three artists who have defined 2024 will make the whole industry look towards Barcelona at the start of June next year.
