News |  18 Dec 2024 14:31 |  By RnMTeam

Toronto Singer-Songwriter Kat Goldman teams up with 81-Year-Old Joel Claener for heartwarming holiday tune 'New Orleans Christmas Day'

MUMBAI: There are plenty of Christmas standards heard throughout the holiday season, but few would have the backstory that a song co-written by Toronto singer-songwriter Kat Goldman and senior citizen Joel Claener has. The result is "New Orleans Christmas Day," a soothing Yuletide number packing plenty of musical accents that makes you think of "The Big Easy."

Goldman says the song's origins date back to her establishing her own business entitled Songwriting For Seniors and posting a sign at a nearby natural foods store. In 2023 an 81-year-old gentleman, Claener, phoned Goldman and eagerly explained an idea he had for a Christmas song set in the Southern U.S. Claener told Goldman he'd call her back, but the call came a year later at the beginning of summer 2024.

"He's very mysterious to me," Goldman says. "He's a ventriloquist, a mentalist, a magician, and he goes to judo classes twice a week. He's really a character. He brought me very basic lyrics but it was written out in verses. There were no rhymes. It was a story about a guy who goes to his friend's house in New Orleans for a Christmas party and has a wild, amazing fun time. He wanted it to be a Dixieland jazz type vibe."

"New Orleans Christmas Day" features the sound of sleigh bells before the vocalist (who will remain anonymous) sings behind an arrangement that resembles some fine blend of Dr. John and The Band with horns, piano, keyboards, and a gentle, uplifting back beat. Some fine guitar work is added in the bridge before the song's conclusion ends as gently as it started. Lyrically, the song speaks to the universal festive nature of the season.

A friend of mine from New Orleans

Invited me over with his friends and family

I'll never forget that special day

The food was fine and so was the wine

The presents were opened we were having a good time

On that great, great New Orleans Christmas Day

After some debate regarding the original song title, the name was adjusted to "New Orleans Christmas Day." Goldman also altered some lyrics and wrote her own melody for it. "It's a homegrown original song," she says.

As Kat Goldman has been working more closely with seniors through her Songwriting For Seniors program, she’s witnessed firsthand the therapeutic effect that songwriting can have on her students. “It’s a way for them to put their feelings and memories into lyrics and melodies, and it’s incredibly satisfying,” she shares. While Goldman initially pursued music professionally, completing a three-year Expressive Arts Therapies Program in Toronto, she decided not to become a therapist after graduating. Instead, she found fulfillment in helping seniors shape their emotions into songs. This therapeutic process played a key role in the creation of "New Orleans Christmas Day," capturing the warmth and charm of a Southern holiday celebration.

"New Orleans Christmas Day," produced by Derek Downham, was an interesting experience for both Claener and Goldman. It's something she describes as "fun" after previously having little success in a co-writing environment. "I learn how to be patient," she says. "And I learn how to teach from working with seniors. I learn a lot from them. Joel's got a wealth of knowledge about the kind of music he likes, such as Roy Orbison and Marty Robbins. Joel is the ideas man. I shape the song."

Now with "New Orleans Christmas Day," fans will have another timeless Christmas tune to add to their playlists. But will the songwriting tandem strike gold again? "He wants to write an Easter song, and he's got a Hanukkah song called 'Hanukkah New York," Goldman says.

