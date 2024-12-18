Niagara's Evan Rotella channels The Great Folk Rockers With 'Last Train Home' Album

MUMBAI: The train song is one of the most time-tested traditions in North American music. Yet when it’s done right, it feels just as fresh and affecting as the very first time an itinerant bluesman rode the rails. The proud tradition continues in “Last Train Home,” the exquisitely mournful title track to Niagara Falls singer-songwriter Evan Rotella’s sophomore album.

Late-hour introspection of the kind only a vagabond lifestyle can induce, the song finds our hero heading back from another night on the eternal road, pondering what he’s learned and what’s been lost to him. Rotella’s voice crackles with self-recognition as he surveys the “thieves and cheats” that are sharing the ride with him, the “heroes and saints” who are his fellow passengers on a trip whose rituals are as routine as it is outcome is unknown.

“All ride together to find whatever awaits,” he observes, taking his place in the annals of great spokesmen for the anonymous and the disaffected.

Like the album that bears its name, “Last Train Home” relies on an appropriately spare arrangement: just one man’s voice, his acoustic guitar and a harmonica. Springsteen’s Nebraska period leaps immediately to mind—which is none too surprising, given that Rotella’s first public appearance had him singing “Born in the U.S.A.” at a school talent show when he was only six. But you can hear more than a hint of the great Bob Dylan himself in the way Rotella’s unadorned vocals echo across these new tracks, spinning tales of reckoning and contemplation that mark him as a true poet in his own right.

The seven-song album sets a new standard in Rotella’s decade-long evolution as a performer and writer. His vast creative talents were previously captured on the 2020 single “(If I Was a) Rockstar” (featuring Pittsburgh scene stalwarts guitarist Danny Gochnour on guitar and Joe Munroe on keyboards); on 2021’s “The Demo Tapes,” which brought together a bunch of acoustic numbers he had written between the ages of 12 and 14; and on his first full-length album, “Happy To Be Here” (2023), a collection of 10 original songs performed by an all-star lineup and produced by Mark Rogers (LMT Connection) and Myles Rogers (Jin The Band).

His bracingly mature output has earned Rotella a host of tributes from the public and the tastemakers alike. He’s been called “one to watch” by Billboard Canada and hailed for providing Niagara’s best entertainment in multiple years by the readers of Niagara Falls Review and Niagara This Week. A good deal of that acclaim stems from his well-earned reputation as a live performer who’s spent the past four years baring his musical soul at festivals, theatres, patios, bars and parties across the Niagara region. In that time, Rotella has opened shows for Steven Page (Barenaked Ladies), The Wilderness, Miss Emily, Honeymoon Suite, Wheatus, Stephen Stanley, Willie Nile, Joe Grushecky, Bobby Mahoney & The Seventh Son, Joe D’Urso, Southside Johnny and the legendary Steve Earle. He’s played alongside the likes of Rick Rose, Bobby Mahoney, Teenage Head’s Dave Rave and the House rockers’ Danny Gochnour. And cementing the Springsteen connection, he’s likewise graced the stage at the iconic Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Rotella’s 2024 began with back-to-back residencies at Hamilton’s Casbah Lounge and The Cameron House in Toronto; the cusp of the new year sees him just active, performing solo gigs across Ontario and making another trip south of the border to his spiritual Mecca in Jersey.

Evan Rotella Tour Dates:

December 21 – Take 2 Restaurant & Bar, Fort Erie, Ontario

December 26 – Garden City Manor, St. Catharines, Ontario

December 28 –Utopia Lounge and Vintage Shoppe, Crystal Beach, Ontario

December 31 – Private house party

January 3, 2025 – StradaWest, Niagara Falls, Ontario

January 10, 2025 – Taps Brewhouse, Niagara Falls, Ontario

January 16, 2025 – Teddy’s Sports Bar, Grimsby, Ontario

January 17, 2025 – Stone Pony, Asbury Park, NJ, USA

January 19, 2025 – Watermark, Asbury Park, NJ, USA

January 24, 2025 – Strada West, Niagara Falls, Ontario

March 28, 2025 – Teddy’s Sports Bar, Grimsby, Ontario

Looks like we can expect plenty more pearls of musical wisdom from Rotella in the future. Because every visit to an adoring out-of-town crowd means another long and lonely train ride back.